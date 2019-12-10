HOUSTON, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (“Recruiter.com” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: RCRT), the expert network platform for recruiters, today announced that the number of recruiters on its software platform has exceeded 20,000, a significant operational milestone. The number of recruiters has doubled since July 2019. The increase followed the implementation by the Company of new automated screening mechanisms that allowed it to approve a large backlog of pending recruiter applications. The Company expects its network to continue growing, to exceed 25,000 recruiters on the platform in the first quarter of 2020.

“We are excited for the rapid growth of our network as we continue to disrupt the traditional recruiting and staffing industry,” said Miles Jennings, CEO of Recruiter.com. “We are uniting a vast network of small and independent recruiters and giving them unprecedented access to quality enterprise clients and recruiting technology. We believe this networked approach to recruiting represents the future of the industry.”

Recruiter.com is well positioned to capitalize on the current job market in the U.S. The November 2019 jobs report released by the Labor Department on December 6, 2019 exceeded expectations , with 266,000 jobs added to the economy.

About Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Recruiter.com Group, Inc., the expert network for recruiters, pairs enterprises with an extensive network of recruiters to drive the hiring of top talent faster and smarter. Recruiter.com offers recruiters SHRM certified recruitment training and independent earning opportunity. Recruiter.com was voted “Top Tech Company to Watch” by the CT Tech Council, cited as one of the “Top 35 Most Influential Career Sites” by Forbes, and listed by Inc. as one of the “9 Best Websites for Finding Top Talent.”

