SEATTLE, WA, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The analytics field is changing rapidly and presenting enterprises with an exciting but challenging range of developments. TDWI’s new Webinar—What’s Ahead in Analytics in 2020?—offers participants an inside look at the latest analytics trends to help enterprise data professionals sort out what’s hot and learn how to prepare for what’s ahead in analytics next year.

For example, organizations are looking to digitally transform and analytics is at the center of this trend. As automation takes over mundane, repetitive tasks, augmented intelligence—allowing workers to focus on the parts of their jobs that have the greatest business benefit— is pairing humans and machines to make work as effective as possible. It’s about amplifying human’s abilities, not replacing their jobs.

Next year also holds great promise for advanced algorithms for machine learning, text analytics and natural language processing that can mine a wealth of unstructured data, and artificial intelligence—among the hot topics enterprises are embracing more than ever before. Open source for analytics is becoming more widespread. Operationalizing these models is key, but doing so often requires new roles (such as ModelOps and DataOps), which can prove transformative but demanding.

How can a data professional sort out all these trends? What’s Ahead in Analytics in 2020? can help. The webinar brings together experts from SAP and Wyn Enterprise by GrapeCity and is moderated by Fern Halper, TDWI’s Senior Research Director for advanced analytics. The panel will discuss the latest, most important trends in analytics, including:

The growth and promise of predictive analytics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence

How natural language processing (NLP) can tap into a wealth of unexplored data>

Enhancing decision making with augmented intelligence

Embracing the benefits of DataOps for analytics

The need for evolving data infrastructures to support analytics

Examples of what successful real-world organizations are doing today

The free webinar will be held on Tuesday, December 17 at 9:00 a.m. (Pacific)/noon (Eastern). Attendees can register for the live webinar or watch on-demand by clicking here.

The webinar is sponsored by SAP and GrapeCity.

