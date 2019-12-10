PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ: EPAY), a leading provider of financial technology that helps make complex business payments simple, smart and secure, today announced that it will help digitally transform Peapack-Gladstone Bank’s (NASDAQ: PGC) client experience through its Digital Banking IQTM Relationship Management and Insights.



Bottomline’s Digital Banking IQ Relationship Management and Insights will enable Peapack-Gladstone Bank to accelerate its client-centric digital transformation. The platform delivers a banking-specific, integrated and intelligent relationship management solution that deepens engagement throughout the customer lifecycle. By combining internal and external sources of data, innovative Bottomline technology creates a unified view of each of the Bank’s clients and delivers actionable insights that are based on a deep understanding of the client’s needs.

“We are thrilled to invest in this partnership with Bottomline to streamline our client engagement, data, analytics, and ultimately our client experience,” said Kevin Runyon, Chief Information and Chief Digital Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank. “We will be empowering our relationship bankers to deliver superior guidance in every client interaction. This is extremely important to us and we believe we have found a true partner with Bottomline’s team and technology.”

Peapack-Gladstone Bank’s partnership with Bottomline is a foundational element of its Client Experience Initiative. The Bank is empowering its relationship managers with a unified view of clients and proactive insights to engage intelligently across all channels. It’s all part of the Bank’s move to invest in digital banking technologies that will improve the client experience, including a new mobile app, a new website, and new payment technology.

“Peapack-Gladstone Bank’s leadership team is deeply committed to clients and digital transformation, and brings unmatched motivation and energy to this relationship,” said Norm DeLuca, Managing Director, Banking Solutions, Bottomline Technologies. “Working as a trusted innovation partner, we can help Peapack-Gladstone Bank deliver an exceptional experience to its clients.”

Bottomline’s Digital Banking IQ Relationship Management and Insights applies AI and machine learning capabilities to generate proactive product recommendations and identify the highest-value growth opportunities and most significant relationship risks. It enables banks like Peapack-Gladstone Bank to move from generic, common experiences to experiences that are personalized, tailored, insightful and engaging – and to systems that continuously learn through embedded intelligence to deliver descriptive, predictive and prescriptive analytics.

“Banks that are successful in translating information into insights and engagement will deliver a superior client experience and win the battle for primary ownership of the client relationship,” said DeLuca. “Peapack-Gladstone Bank is poised for success with its team’s commitment to client-centric digital transformation. We look forward to delivering insights that will help them deepen relationships and grow long-term franchise value.”



About Peapack-Gladstone Bank:

Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative wealth management, commercial and retail solutions, including residential lending and online platforms, to businesses and consumers. Peapack Private, the Bank’s wealth management division, offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice and solutions, to individuals, families, privately-held businesses, family offices and not-for-profit organizations, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Together, Peapack-Gladstone Bank and Peapack Private offer an unparalleled commitment to client service. Visit www.pgbank.com or www.peapackprivate.com for more information.

About Bottomline Technologies:

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ: EPAY) helps make complex business payments simple, smart, and secure. Corporations and banks rely on Bottomline for domestic and international payments, efficient cash management, automated workflows for payment processing and bill review, and state of the art fraud detection, behavioral analytics and regulatory compliance solutions. Thousands of corporations around the world benefit from Bottomline solutions. Headquartered in Portsmouth, NH, Bottomline delights customers through offices across the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information visit www.bottomline.com .

Media Contacts:

Gemma Waite

Bottomline Technologies

gemma.waite@bottomline.com

(603) 812-3338

Denise Pace-Sanders

SVP Brand and Marketing Director

Peapack-Gladstone Bank

dpace@pgbank.com

(908) 470-3322



