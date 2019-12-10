NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMC Networks (NASDAQ: AMCX) today announced that its four targeted subscription video on demand services – Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, and UMC (Urban Movie Channel) – now exceed two million subscribers, marking a major new milestone and achieving a year-end target for the company.



AMC Networks’ targeted SVOD services offer curated content destinations that provide unique viewership experiences for distinct audiences. They include: Acorn TV, specializing in world-class mysteries and drama from Britain and beyond; Shudder, super serving fans of horror and suspense; Sundance Now, featuring mysteries, dramas and true crime; and UMC, the first streaming destination dedicated to black audiences.

“AMC Networks continues to lead in the targeted SVOD category. We are building loyal and engaged fan communities around our growing services and our momentum affirms our strategy of super serving distinct premium audiences,” said Josh Sapan, AMC Networks President and CEO. “From a financial perspective, our offerings are efficient and attractive, with a large addressable market. We spend much less on programming and marketing than the general entertainment streaming services, and we are able to achieve scale at much lower subscriber levels. As a result, our subscribers have very attractive long-term values.”

Sapan added: “As the market for this category evolves, consumers are increasingly complementing their general entertainment subscriptions with our services, which are becoming ‘must-have’ destinations for each of our target audiences.”

AMC Networks’ premium SVOD services are consistently recognized as being among the best streaming offerings for consumers by leading critics and publications. Recent accolades include The New York Times naming Acorn TV’s Manhunt, and Sundance Now’s Emmy-winning State of the Union and Unspeakable, as among the Best International Shows of 2019; and New York Magazine naming Shudder’s One Cut of the Dead as a Best Movie of 2019. Shudder’s original series Creepshow, which premiered in September, set records for viewership, subscriber acquisition and total minutes streamed and has been renewed for a second season. UMC continues to stand out with a broad mix of original series, classic sitcoms, and feature films, including Daytime Emmy-nominated series Bronx SIU and the LisaRaye McCoy- and Duane Martin-led classic UPN sitcom All of Us.

