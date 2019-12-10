December 11-13 SinglePoint will be Attending MJBIZCON at the Las Vegas Convention Center Showcasing Prime Time™ from JTI USA in Booth C9132



Phoenix, Arizona, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- SinglePoint Inc. (OTCQB:SING) announces a new distribution agreement that allows for the expanded footprint of PrimeTime little cigars in North America and will be attending the 2019 MJBIZCON show in Las Vegas December 11-13, booth number C9132. The company recently signed on as a distributor for JTI USA, part of the JT Group of companies, a multibillion-dollar organization with international presence in 130 countries. Initially, SinglePoint will start out by supporting to further drive the distribution and sales of PrimeTime Little Cigars.

Distributors and Retailers interested in carrying these innovative products please call 855-203-3318.

“We are excited to be working with SinglePoint. SinglePoint CEO Mr. Lambrecht’s prior experience in distribution of premium cigars, we believe will lead to continued growth of JTI USA products and the PrimeTime™ brand,” states Renee Duszynski, Director of Sales JTI.

SinglePoint will commence sales and take orders for JTI’s “PrimeTime Little Cigars” at the 2019 MJBIZCON being held at the Las Vegas Convention Center, December 11, 12 and 13.

“I’m excited and honored to be working with JTI to distribute PrimeTime Little Cigars... The opportunity to work with a global leader in this category is exciting and we are ready to expand Primetime’s U.S. market share with our unique experience in alternative markets. Having placed premium cigars in over 30,000 accounts, we expect this opportunity to be one of our major revenue sources in coming years, and to distribute additional JTI products as we grow this category,” says Greg Lambrecht, CEO SinglePoint.

PrimeTime Little Cigars are known as “The best flavored little cigars on the market” available in many flavors such as: Cherry, Grape, Vanilla, Peach and more. This tobacco product line offers a great alternative to cost conscious adult smokers, looking for a quality product.

“Innovation has always been central to what JTI does…For example, PrimeTime has the only encapsulation machine that can manufacture and package individual PrimeTime Little Cigars,” Lambrecht says.

A long-standing staple in the tobacco industry, PrimeTime has been in major accounts such as Circle K and 7/11 for over 20 years and continues to be a leading consumer brand, continuously gaining retailer and adult consumer traction. SinglePoint will be representing the product in its debut at MJBIZCON and will be taking orders at the show leading to additional distribution and alternative markets.

According to Mordor Intelligence, the global cigar market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.23% during the forecast period (2019-2024). The Cigar market is currently a $10 Billion market and growing.

About SinglePoint, Inc.

Founded in 2011 SinglePoint, Inc (SING) invests in and acquires brands and companies that will benefit from injection of growth capital and the sales and marketing expertise of SinglePoint. The company portfolio currently includes solar renewables, Hemp and distribution tobacco products. SinglePoint is working to grow the company to a multi-national brand

For more information visit: www.SinglePoint.com

