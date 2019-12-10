ARHT's holograms created some magical moments in WestJet’s 2019 Christmas Miracle. To encourage the spirit of Christmas during the holiday season, WestJet beamed live interactive holograms of both Blue Santa and Ebeniza Scrooge to a winter wonderland inside a giant blue Santa hat built at the Evergreen Brick Works in Toronto.

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. (“ARHT” or the “Company”) (TSXV:ART), the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality hologram content through its patented Holographic Telepresence technology, is pleased to announce that ARHT's holograms created some magical moments in WestJet’s 2019 Christmas Miracle.



WATCH: This year's WestJet Christmas Miracle video - https://www.arhtmedia.com/westjet

On December 9, WestJet launched its Christmas Miracle with this year's theme titled, To Give or Receive. To encourage the spirit of Christmas during the holiday season, WestJet beamed live interactive holograms of both Blue Santa and Ebeniza Scrooge to a winter wonderland inside a giant blue Santa hat built at the Evergreen Brick Works in Toronto.

Once inside this magical winter-scape, families were met by WestJet’s Blue Santa and were asked the question: would you rather give or receive? Instead of WestJet deciding, people had the choice to either give their gift to WestJet Cares for Kids partner Ronald McDonald House Charities Canada or keep it for themselves. There were no wrong answers.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9bae8375-b365-4b50-8429-614cb677636d

"The reaction to Blue Santa appearing as a live hologram was incredible and added to the spirit of the magic of Christmas,” stated Corey Evans, Senior Manager, Content at WestJet. ”Our Christmas Miracle is an essential part of the kick-off to Christmas at WestJet. The campaign is always well received by our guests and fans and this year allowed our team to give back to our partner Ronald McDonald House Charity in a meaningful way."

The event lasted for hours with Santa and Ebeniza beaming in live and interacting with many families, making this activation one of the most unique, and longest of its kind involving holograms engaging with the general public, a range of dynamic custom 3D holographic animations, live actors, a custom Capture Studio and a specially built Holographic Display using ARHT's propriety technology.

"We elected to work with ARHT's hologram technology because it is the best solution we have come across to display live interactive holograms," stated Mike Mills, Founding Partner & President at Studio M. "People reacted to the holograms with so much joy, surprise and enthusiasm, which created the perfect content for our video."

Toronto-based creative agency Studio M hired ARHT Media to utilize their technology. Studio M was responsible for leading the project, spearheading the conceptualization, creative direction, execution and producing the video for WestJet’s campaign.

“Given the popularity of the Christmas Miracle over the years there is great pressure on WestJet to find new and innovative ways to capture the spirit of Christmas, so we are honoured they selected our live holographic telepresence to help take their storytelling to a whole new level," stated ARHT Media CEO, Larry O'Reilly.

This year marks the eighth year of WestJet's Christmas Miracle. Every year the airline hopes to inspire the spirit of the holidays, raise the profile of its charity partners and surprise and delight its guests.

WestJet is committed to keeping families close when a child is sick by providing the gift of flight to its WestJet Cares for Kids partner Ronald McDonald House Charities Canada. To Give or Receive participants who chose to donate their gift were also invited to join a special celebration at Ronald McDonald House Charities South Central Ontario in Hamilton, Ontario.

About ARHT Media

ARHT Media’s patented holographic telepresence technology is a complete end-to-end solution that creates a sense of presence for audiences – as though the holographic presenter was actually live in the room. With no noticeable latency, ARHT Media makes two-way live communication with a 3D holographic presenter anywhere in the world possible. We can also play back pre-recorded content and 3D animations on our displays to deliver rich holographic experiences.

ARHT Media trades under the symbol “ART” on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange.

