NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nissan is launching a new way for consumers to get to know its cars through an extended test-drive experience hosted by Turo, in three test markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey and Salt Lake City.

Guests* can test a Nissan vehicle by finding current models listed on a dedicated landing page on Turo . Bookings are scheduled on Turo and can be for a few hours, a day, a weekend, or longer. Independent Turo hosts as well as participating Nissan dealerships provide the like-new or late-model vehicles; eligible consumers who participate will be offered bonus cash of $300** toward the purchase of a new or certified pre-owned Nissan vehicle within six months of their test drive.

“This gives shoppers a different way to experience a Nissan vehicle and all of its innovative technologies within the framework of their lives — driving the roads they frequently travel, running errands, and getting input from their family and friends,” said Dan Mohnke, vice president, Customer Journey & Data Innovation, Nissan North America, Inc. “Now you don’t have to go to the test drive, the test drive can come to you. Today’s consumers have new expectations for shopping and service.”

Turo is a car sharing marketplace where guests can book any car they want, wherever they want it, from a vibrant community of local hosts across the US, Canada, the UK, and Germany.

“This partnership with Nissan is a fantastic opportunity to reach an engaged audience already looking to buy a car. Many guests use Turo to test out cars before buying them, we are thrilled to be the place where people go to book an extended test drive experience,” explained Andre Haddad, chief executive officer, Turo. “Turo allows potential car buyers to see how the car they’re interested in fits into their daily life. They can test it out with their families for a few days or weeks.”

This pilot program is expected to help answer Nissan’s curiosity about the rise in peer-to-peer sharing and how it might influence major purchases in tomorrow’s marketplace.

“This is the test drive of the future. The more time that people can spend with a Nissan vehicle, the better,” said Tyler Slade, managing partner, Tim Dahle Nissan, Salt Lake City. “You just can’t experience everything that our vehicles have to offer, especially new technology, with a drive around the block. Customers feel more confident about a major vehicle purchase when they can live with a car.”

Nissan continues to bring the benefits of new technologies to all with expansion of Safety Shield 360. This is a suite of six, advanced-active-safety and driver-assist technologies, as standard equipment on Nissan’s top-selling models by 2021, representing more than one million vehicles annually. These technologies include Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection and Rear Automatic Braking.

Guests can find the Nissan Experience Test Drive here on Turo.

* Turo guest information

**Eligibility requirements apply: only open to Turo Approved Drivers who are legal U.S. residents 25 years of age or older and with a current U.S. driver’s license. Must book on Turo and complete a trip in an eligible Nissan model year 2016 or newer vehicle between 12/10/2019 and 6/30/2020 in Salt Lake City, UT, Los Angeles, CA, or select counties in the State of New Jersey. Eligible counties in New Jersey are Sussex, Passaic, Bergen, Hudson, Essex, Morris, Warren, Hunterdon, Somerset, Middlesex, Mercer, and Monmouth. Nissan North America, Inc. will not provide insurance coverage. Driver may purchase a protection plan from Turo or rely on their own coverage. Vehicle availability is subject to Turo inventory. Void where prohibited. Limit one offer code per household. Expires 6 months after receipt of offer code. Offer code valid at participating Nissan dealers for $300 bonus cash on purchase of one eligible new or Certified Pre-Owned Nissan vehicle in dealer stock. Proof of eligibility required. Other restrictions may apply. See dealer for details.

About Nissan North America

In North America, Nissan's operations include automotive styling, engineering, consumer and corporate financing, sales and marketing, distribution, and manufacturing. Nissan is dedicated to improving the environment under the Nissan Green Program and has been recognized annually by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year since 2010. More information on Nissan in North America and the complete line of Nissan and INFINITI vehicles can be found online at www.nissanusa.com and www.infinitiusa.com , or visit the U.S. media sites nissannews.com and infinitinews.com .

About Turo

Turo is the world’s largest car sharing marketplace where guests can book any car they want, wherever they want it, from a vibrant community of local hosts across the US, Canada, the UK, and Germany. Guests choose from a totally unique selection of nearby cars, while hosts earn extra money to offset the costs of car ownership.

A pioneer of the sharing economy and travel industry, Turo is a safe, supportive community over 11 million strong with more than 389,000 vehicles listed and over 850 unique makes and models. Whether it’s a truck to help out on moving day, a sports car for a luxurious weekend away, or a classic vehicle for a picture-perfect road trip, Turo lets you book cars that are part of a story, not a fleet. Learn more at turo.com .

