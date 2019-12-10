SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM), the global leader in high-multiplex single-scan tissue imaging, today announced the availability of more than 100 pathologist-verified Maxpar® antibodies for use with Imaging Mass Cytometry™ (IMC™) on the Hyperion™ Imaging System. This expanding collection now includes antibodies verified for use with both formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded (FFPE) and frozen tissues, enabling researchers to more easily profile a larger number of sample types to power new health insights.



Imaging Mass Cytometry is revolutionizing translational and clinical research by providing unprecedented visualization of complex cellular phenotypes and their relationships in the context of cancer, immuno-oncology, and immune-mediated diseases. Using the dual capability of the Hyperion Imaging System, researchers can deeply profile a wide range of samples from blood to tissues using both mass cytometry and Imaging Mass Cytometry.

Setting a new standard in highly multiplexed protein detection, Imaging Mass Cytometry significantly simplifies high-multiplex panel design and eliminates the impact of tissue autofluorescence by using highly pure metal tags whose signals are separated by mass instead of by wavelength. Incorporating an easy-to-use immunohistochemistry workflow that simultaneously detects many proteins in a single scan, it is ideal for uncovering new insights in health and disease and empowering the development of better diagnostics and more effective therapies.

“Our Imaging Mass Cytometry strategy is expansive,” said Chris Linthwaite, President and CEO of Fluidigm. “Central to that strategy is providing end-to-end workflows that include a suite of preconjugated antibodies, preconfigured and customizable panels, an increasing number of new metals for larger panel designs, and data analysis solutions. More than 40 research publications and an increasing number of clinical trials demonstrate the power of our approach.”

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) is an industry-leading biotechnology tools provider with a vision to improve life through comprehensive health insight. We focus on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including cancer, immunology, and immunotherapy. Using proprietary CyTOF® and microfluidics technologies, we develop, manufacture, and market multi-omic solutions to drive meaningful insights in health and disease, identify biomarkers to inform decisions, and accelerate the development of more effective therapies. Our customers are leading academic, government, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and plant and animal research laboratories worldwide. Together with them, we strive to increase the quality of life for all. For more information, visit fluidigm.com.

