PHOENIX, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- No Borders, Inc. (OTC: NBDR) (the “Company”), an established multifaceted corporation specializing in the acquisition, creation and scaling of commercial and consumer products by utilizing cutting-edge technologies to reduce costs and increase shareholder value, today announced that it will be presenting at the 12th Annual LD Micro Main Event to be held Dec. 10-12, 2019, at the Luxe Sunset in Bel Air, California.



The Company is proud to have secured the very last company presentation slot available at this year’s LD Micro Main Event which provides No Borders’ management with a unique opportunity to engage and network with institutional and high net worth investors. No Borders CEO, Joseph Snyder will be delivering a detailed review of the Company’s SEC qualified Reg A offering and “NBDR 2020 Roadmap” at 3 p.m. PST on Wednesday, Dec. 11. Management will also be hosting one on one investor meetings before and after the NBDR Presentation. To book an investor meeting, please email ir@nbdr.co

“I am so grateful to have the opportunity to share our NBDR journey directly with all the investors, industry veterans and other OTC companies at LD Micro Main Event. We are incredibly lucky to have earned the very last company presentation slot and I am very excited to share our NBDR Mission, Reg A details and 2020 Roadmap with everyone at LD Micro 2019!” said No Borders CEO and Chairman Joseph Snyder.

Interested parties can view the No Borders info page and presentation schedule on LD Micro’s event website here - https://www.ldmicro.com/profile/NBDR

"This year’s Main Event is our largest event to date, with 275 companies set to present and meet with investors,” stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. “Even though LD has emerged as one of the largest and most influential organizations in the space, our focus has never deviated from showcasing some of the more interesting businesses in the world to our ever-growing community. Investor interest in our events has also never been stronger.”

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event). In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe. For more information about LD Micro, go to www.ldmicro.com/events.

About No Borders Inc.

No Borders, Inc. (OTC: NBDR ) is a multifaceted corporation specializing in the acquisition, creation and scaling of commercial and consumer products by utilizing cutting-edge technologies to reduce costs while increasing revenues and shareholder value through technological superiority across its portfolio of assets. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes:

No Borders Naturals Inc., a purveyor of health and wellness products for active consumers and their pets.

No Borders Dental Resources Inc., a provider of equipment and supplies to medical and dental professionals across the U.S. through the trade name MediDent Supplies ( www.MediDentSupplies.com ).

). No Borders Labs Inc., which provides leading-edge tech tools to NBDR internal companies while also offering consulting, architecture and software development services to external businesses looking to update their technology infrastructure for greater efficiency, security and transparency ( www.NoBordersLabs.com ).

). www.CBDLabChain.com which is a powerful tool to demonstrate in an unbiased and unchangeable way a clear sense of security to consumers of CBD products by recording Certificate Of Authority (COA) on a blockchain technology platform. With a goal to provide consumers with peace of mind, No Borders Labs designed CBD LabChain to record THC, CBD and other lab test data variants with those results easily accessible via QR code linkage as well as a clear “Results Guaranteed With Blockchain” icon, which can be integrated directly into individual product labels.

No Borders is headquartered in Arizona with resources in the U.S., South America, Asia and Europe. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.NBDR.co.

