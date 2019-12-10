The planned Inpixon UWB module, when utilized in conjunction with Inpixon’s indoor location data platform, is anticipated to provide customers and other indoor location vendors the ability to build new applications or to enhance their existing systems

PALO ALTO, Calif. and TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX), a leading indoor data company that specializes in delivering indoor intelligence, today announced plans to offer an Ultra-Wideband (UWB) module and tags built to provide accuracy under 30 centimeters. Furthermore, Inpixon’s planned UWB module will be able to be plugged into existing multi-frequency Inpixon sensors, Inpixon Pods or existing IoT devices installed in a customer’s premise. The company anticipates its UWB offering will enable it to pursue new sales opportunities within the real-time location system (RTLS) market, which MarketsandMarkets forecasts will grow from USD $3.186 billion in 2018 to USD $8.792 billion by 2023, a CAGR of 22.5%.



“Inpixon's planned UWB offerings will be part of our indoor location data platform which seeks to democratize indoor intelligence, making it accessible and useful to the mass market,” said Nadir Ali, Inpixon CEO. “It's about combining technologies, leveraging the specific benefits offered by each, and offering a platform that can manage a myriad of data inputs and deliver on a vast set of use cases. UWB technology has been increasingly gaining popularity due to its high accuracy and reliability with low to no radio signal interference. Companies like Apple, NXP and Samsung are utilizing UWB for device-to-device applications and location-based services, which we believe will make this technology an important part of the indoor data ecosystem,” added Mr. Ali. “Inpixon is striving for widespread interoperability, where any company in the indoor intelligence ecosystem can leverage Inpixon products to serve their customers. Companies with a more limited product line can use their products within our indoor location data platform to offer a comprehensive solution.”

Inpixon’s planned UWB module is anticipated to offer more reliable and precise location detection with more frequent location updates than current Bluetooth beacons or Wi-Fi. This USB-enabled device is expected to be able to operate independently, with other sensors or third-party access points, or can be plugged into existing Inpixon hardware to identify and locate cellular, Wi-Fi and BLE in addition to UWB tags and devices. This data can then be presented on a single interactive user interface and visualized with Jibestream, Inpixon’s recently acquired indoor mapping platform. Inpixon intends to also offer UWB tags which can be customized to desired form factor. In addition, the Inpixon UWB module is expected to also work with other off-the-shelf UWB tags.

Inpixon's indoor location data platform allows customers to process data from various Wi-Fi access points and other non-Inpixon sensors enabling customers to benefit from Inpixon’s mapping platform and analytics. With Inpixon’s planned UWB modules, customers will be able to augment and maximize their existing investments in other Wi-Fi and BLE sensors by getting better accuracy and best-in-class positioning while leveraging their existing infrastructure. The company expects its UWB technology will enable customers to take advantage of additional use cases beyond positioning and wayfinding, such as support for persons with disabilities, location-aware entertainment or promotional content, enhanced traceability, pallet and goods tracking, staff management, fulfillment, logistics and inventory management.

“Ultra-Wideband sensors and tags built to meet the IEEE 802.15.4 UWB standard and provide accuracy under 30 centimeters will likely enable high-end RTLS-like applications to become affordable in broader, mass-market use cases where positional precision is key,” commented Adam Benson, Inpixon CTO. "Some customer use cases require more precise positioning or more frequent location updates than Wi-Fi or Bluetooth traditionally deliver. This is apparent not only in RTLS use cases but also for certain physical cyber security, worker productivity, and facility management applications. Inpixon’s scalable and reliable platform with the broad array of passive RF detection in the 1 – 6000 MHz range combined with our plans to include active sensing of UWB presents new, exciting possibilities to our customers and partners.”

About Inpixon

Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX) is an indoor data company that specializes in capturing, interpreting and giving context to indoor data so it can be translated into actionable intelligence. The company’s indoor location data platform ingests diverse data from IoT, third-party and proprietary sensors designed to detect and position all active cellular, Wi-Fi, UWB and Bluetooth devices, and uses a proprietary process that ensures anonymity. Paired with a high-performance data analytics engine, patented algorithms, and advanced mapping technology, Inpixon’s solutions are leveraged by a multitude of industries to do good with indoor data. This multidisciplinary depiction of indoor data enables users to increase revenue, decrease costs, and enhance safety. Inpixon customers can boldly take advantage of location awareness, analytics, sensor fusion and the Internet of Things (IoT) to uncover the untold stories of the indoors. For the latest insights, follow Inpixon on LinkedIn, Twitter, and visit inpixon.com.

