Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) today announced that the FPC1540, the company’s latest capacitive slim touch sensor, is integrated in the recently launched Redmi K30 by Xiaomi. This is the first smartphone launched with the FPC1540. The fingerprint sensor is placed on the side of the phone inside the power button.



“As an early pioneer of side-mounted fingerprint sensors, we’re excited to see our industry-leading technology featured in this launch and to enable innovation and differentiation. Yet again we've been chosen by Xiaomi and continue our strong and long-term relation with one of the industry's top five players,” says Ted Hansson, SVP Business Line Mobile at Fingerprints.

The FPC1540 enables a range of the latest smartphone designs, including borderless and foldable phones. The sensor is ultra slim while at the same time retaining Fingerprints’ proven biometric performance. It can be customized to match the color of the device and comes with Fingerprints’ signature features for enhanced user experience.

