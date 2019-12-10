NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Water Ways Technologies Inc. (TSXV: WWT) ("Water Ways" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the completion, installation and delivery of its first Cannaways medical cannabis irrigation and fertilization system. Cannaways is an Internet of Things (“IoT”) controlled irrigation and fertilization system for cannabis cultivators and growers. The Cannaways system is uniquely designed for the specific needs of cannabis growers and cultivators worldwide, in order to increase the yield and consistency of high-quality cannabis while reducing energy, water, and fertilization costs. The Cannaways system is also available for greenhouse, outdoor food production and fish farm operations where controlled irrigation and fertilization systems are desired.

Ohad Haber, WWT Chairman and Chief Executive Officer commented; "The delivery of the Cannaways system to one of the largest medical cannabis licensed producers in the world is a milestone for Waterways and proof of the advanced technology developed by the Waterways team. We continue to introduce Cannaways to interested parties around the world and look forward to continued market penetration in 2020."

The initial Cannaways system has been installed at the medical cannabis cultivation facility of Cronos Israel, a majority owned entity of Cronos Group Inc. (CRON on TSX and NASDAQ). The system was ordered in 2018, went through an adaptation and implementation process and was field tested and approved by Cronos Israel last week. Water Ways has received two additional orders for the system from Israeli medical cannabis licensed producers and is in negotiations to deliver additional systems to licensed producers in South America and Europe.

Cannaways Competitive Advantage is based on:

Hydroponic system of flooding benches to maximize cannabis plant nutritional absorption together with full monitoring and control of the plant nutrition during the different growing stages;

Fertilizing control system comprised of raw fertilizer tanks and dosing pumps;

Drainage, filtration, water recycling and climate monitoring systems;

IoT Control Gateway.

The IoT Control Gateway is comprised of an industrial controller and integrated proprietary software to monitor and control various components of the cultivation project.

About Water Ways Technologies

Water Ways is the parent company of Irri-Al-Tal Ltd. (“IAT”) which is an Israeli based agriculture technology company that specializes in providing water irrigation solutions to agricultural producers. IAT competes in the global irrigation water systems market with a focus on developing solutions with commercial applications in the micro and precision irrigation segments of the overall market. At present, IAT's main revenue streams are derived from the following business units: (i) Projects Business Unit; and (ii) Component and Equipment Sales Unit. IAT was founded in 2003 by Mr. Ohad Haber with a view of capitalizing on the opportunities presented by micro and smart irrigation, while also making a positive mark on society by making these technologies more widely available, especially in developing markets such as Africa and Latin America. IAT’s past projects include vineyards, water reservoirs, fish farms, fresh produce cooling rooms and more, in over 15 countries.

Forward-Looking Statements

