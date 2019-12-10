To NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen A/S

Faaborg, 10 December 2019

Company announcement No. 14/2019

The Finnish group Tapojärvi confirms its DKK 26 mio. order with SKAKO Vibration

In continuation of company announcement 11/2019 dated 21 October 2019, we hereby announce that Tapojärvi (the Finnish company Tapojärvi OY, through its Italian subsidiary Tapojärvi Italia S.r.l.) has given final confirmation of its order for vibratory and conveying equipment for a new slag recycling plant in Terni, Italy. The contract officially came into force on 10 December 2019 and represents a value of more than DKK 26 mio. in accordance with the previously signed Letter of Intent.

Most of the revenue from the order is expected to be included in 2020; however, a minor part will be included in 2019. The order does not affect our guidance for 2019, which is maintained at an operating profit (EBIT) of DKK 17 to 20 mio.

A strong reference in slag recycling

"We are happy and proud to contribute to our customers’ development, and particularly in the recycling sector which is inevitably an industry of the future. We strongly believe that this project is a great beginning of a long cooperation with Tapojärvi and that it will open many opportunities for both companies", says Lionel Girieud, Managing Director of SKAKO Vibration.

Confirmation of strategic focus

“SKAKO Vibration is already strong within the automotive sector and the mining sector. We have decided to develop our position in the recycling sector, and this order is a strong sign that the strategy is proving its value. Along with the acquisition of the Spanish company, Dartek, with focus on the recycling sector, we look forward to seeing SKAKO Vibration developing even further into the recycling sector in the coming years”, says Jens Wittrup Willumsen, Chairman of the Board of SKAKO A/S.

SKAKO Vibration

SKAKO Vibration is one of the two divisions in the SKAKO Group. SKAKO Vibration develops, designs and sells high-end vibratory feeding, conveying, and screening equipment, used across the complete spectrum of material handling and processing. Our main focus is on plant sales with a solid after sales division. The production facilities are based in Faaborg in Denmark, Strasbourg in France and San Sebastian in Spain and the products are based on application know-how and own developed technology.

Best regards

SKAKO A/S

Jens Wittrup Willumsen

Chairman of the Board

Tel.: + 45 23 47 56 40