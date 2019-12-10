Espoo, Finland, and Geneva, Switzerland, December 10, 2019 - Tieto, a leading software and services company and a member of the ST Partner Program, and STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, today announced their collaborative efforts to develop Central Control-Unit (CCU) software to run on STMicroelectronics’ popular Telemaco3P platform.

Accelerating electrification and connectivity requirements of vehicles are pushing for greater and greater processing power and uncompromised cybersecurity. In turn, automakers’ demands for Central Control Units meeting connectivity, data privacy, security, and over-the-air update needs have led ST to develop the Telemaco family of automotive, multi-processor SoCs (systems-on-chips) and its associated Telemaco3P Modular Telematics Platform (MTP), which provides an open development environment for prototyping advanced Smart Driving applications. The secure and safe Telemaco3P automotive SoC is the industry’s first microprocessor to embed an isolated Hardware Security Module for state-of-the-art security. The module provides safety measures for the implementation of ASIL-B-qualified systems.

Tieto’s Software R&D services division and ST are developing vehicle CCU software and next-generation telematics solutions based on the Telemaco3P platform. Tieto aids customers with system integration as well as design and development of a wide range of secure Smart Driving applications. These applications will support high-throughput wireless connectivity, over-the-air firmware upgrades, and car-to-car communication solutions.

“With ST, we’ll be able to help automotive OEMs and Tier1 vendors get the very most out of ST’s powerful and secure Telemaco3P platform. Together, we intend to accelerate the development of vehicle central control-unit software as well as enable tremendous new types of value-adding automotive services,” said Viet-Anh Pitaval, Head of Automotive Business Development at Tieto.

“Teaming up with software R&D experts like Tieto enables ST to offer even greater support to automotive customers as they develop and deploy new feature-rich solutions and applications for both in-vehicle processing and car connectivity to the cloud, leading to greater safety and convenience on the roads,” said Luca Rodeschini, General Manager Automotive and Discrete Group Strategy and Automotive Processors Division at STMicroelectronics.

The ST Telemaco3P MTP provides positioning hardware with ST’s automotive-grade multi-constellation GNSS Teseo IC and dead-reckoning sensors. It also offers direct connectivity to automotive buses such as CAN-FD, FlexRay, and BroadR-Reach (100Base-T1), as well as to optional modules for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, LTE, and V2X communication.

Tieto’s Software R&D services division develops software for leading technology companies in selected industry domains such as Telecom, Automotive, Consumer Electronics and Semiconductors, building next-generation technologies such as 5G, Connected Cars, Smart Devices and Cloud Platforms.

Together, Tieto and ST will demonstrate a smart V2X Pedestrian Crossing Alert application in a private ST suite during CES, the Global Stage for Innovation, in Las Vegas on January 7-10, 2020.

About Tieto

Tieto aims to capture the significant opportunities of the data-driven world and turn them into lifelong value for people, business and society. We aim to be customers’ first choice for business renewal by combining our software and services capabilities with a strong drive for co-innovation and ecosystems.

Within automotive and consumer electronics industries, we provide Software R&D services to accelerate innovation and time to market. Our expertise areas cover e.g. Digital Cockpits, Safety-certified Software for ADAS, Connected Car Applications, Development of IoT Devices, Applications and Platforms. www.tieto.com

About STMicroelectronics

ST is a global semiconductor leader delivering intelligent and energy-efficient products and

solutions that power the electronics at the heart of everyday life. ST’s products are found

everywhere today, and together with our customers, we are enabling smarter driving and

smarter factories, cities and homes, along with the next generation of mobile and Internet

of Things devices.

By getting more from technology to get more from life, ST stands for life.augmented.

In 2018, the Company’s net revenues were $9.66 billion, serving more than 100,000

customers worldwide. Further information can be found at www.st.com

