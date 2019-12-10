NEWARK, Calif., Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShotSpotter, Inc . (Nasdaq: SSTI), the leader in solutions that help law enforcement officials identify, locate and deter gun violence, today announced the appointment of three new executives with the addition of Paul Reeves, Vice President of Customer Success; Joe Rodriguez, Vice President of Sales; and the promotion of Phil Dailly from Regional Sales Director to Vice President of Sales, Solutions Group.



Reeves is a recognized leader in the customer success arena and was named among the Top 100 Customer Success Strategists of 2017 and 2018 by MindTouch. He joins ShotSpotter in the new executive position of Vice President, Customer Success from his own customer success consultancy – Customer Kaizen – where he advised enterprise SaaS companies on how to improve renewal rates and cultivate word-of- mouth recommendations by leveraging customer success. Prior to his consultancy, he introduced the customer success function into several high-growth SaaS companies including TokBox and Zendrive. Reeves will report directly to Ralph Clark, ShotSpotter’s President and CEO.

“ShotSpotter is one of the few law enforcement technology companies to have a dedicated customer success team,” said ShotSpotter President and CEO, Ralph A. Clark. “Our existing team of experienced former law enforcement customer success directors has helped agencies maximize the effectiveness of our products and led to very high customer satisfaction and renewal rates. With Paul’s deep experience in the field, we believe he can lead our team to deliver even more value for customers and help keep customer success front and center in our broader company focus.”

Rodriguez, an experienced public safety software sales leader and former police officer, has led sales teams at TriTech, Intergraph, and most recently Deccan International. In his new role as Vice President of Sales, he manages ShotSpotter’s regional sales directors and advises them on territory management, sales pipeline management, and deal strategy.

After nine years with ShotSpotter, most recently as a Regional Sales Director, Dailly has been named Vice President of Sales, Solutions Group. In this position, he oversees a group of senior level product sales specialists who are industry experts for their respective products. His team assists field sales personnel in diagnosing specific customer needs and how ShotSpotter can address those needs, while proactively driving programs to promote the sale of ShotSpotter solutions across our sales regions.

“This added depth and breadth to our sales leadership team will help drive our growth strategy,” said Gary Bunyard, ShotSpotter’s Senior Vice President of Sales. “Joe brings an extensive background in law enforcement sales to our team and Phil has successfully sold all of our solutions, so he is well suited to lead the Solutions group. We look forward to both of their contributions as we invest in our growth agenda.”

About ShotSpotter Inc.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ: SSTI) provides precision-policing solutions for law enforcement to help deter gun violence and make cities, campuses and facilities safer. The company’s flagship product, ShotSpotter® Flex™, is the leading gunshot detection, location and forensic analysis system, and is trusted by 100 cities. ShotSpotter® Missions™ uses artificial intelligence-driven analysis to help strategically plan patrol missions and tactics for maximum crime deterrence. ShotSpotter has been designated a Great Place to Work® company .

