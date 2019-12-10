NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- Kanvas™ , creator of innovative solutions designed to elevate the user experience for legal cannabis and cannabidiol (CBD) consumers, announces the launch of two vape innovations in its product line: the industry’s first child-resistant 510 battery and the Kove™, a CBD-focused single-use disposable vaporizer made of bio plastics. The child-resistant battery and eco-friendly disposable vaporizer will be on display at the 2019 MJBizCon in Las Vegas, Nevada, from Dec. 11-13.



Building on the success of its certified child-resistant, all-in-one disposable vaporizer, Kanvas has introduced a universal 510 battery with built-in child proof functionality. The first battery designed to be child-resistant, its ingenious push-and-turn technology disengages the battery to prohibit device operation. A first-of-its-kind child-resistant battery solution, the device will ship with a charging adapter and offers full customization for brands, including a programmable LED.

The Kove is an eco-friendly single-use pod vaporizer made from recycled ocean plastics. A disposable solution, its CBD-focused design features advanced airflow technology that is highly compatible with varying viscosities of material, encompassed in a discreet device that fits in the palm of the hand. Like its Kanvas vape counterparts, the Kove is equipped with Vaptelligence™ technology, a hardware and software platform that enables brands to provide safe, controlled experiences to end users through the precise calculation of dosing, duration, thermal ceiling and plume size. Additional product details include a food-grade 18/10 stainless steel chimney, ceramic core and full device customization.

“As the largest gathering of cannabis professionals and emerging technologies, MJBizCon is the perfect platform to debut our newest product innovations,” said Andy Fathollahi, Kanvas CEO. “We are extremely proud of our design and engineering teams, who have created products that not only are the first of their kind in the industry, but also add huge value to brands’ bottom line through packaging reductions, hardware quality and supreme performance.”

The child-resistant 510 battery and Kove single-use disposable pod vaporizer will be on display at the 2019 MJBizCon, Central Hall, booth No. C2035, from Dec. 11–13. Demonstration appointments and business inquiries may be requested here .

About Kanvas:

Kanvas™ is a cannabis technology company whose innovative software and hardware platform introduced temperature-controlled dosing technology and heating profiles that accurately and reliably deliver best-in-class vaporizing experiences for legal cannabis and cannabidiol (CBD) consumers. Headquartered in Orange County, California, Kanvas delivers safety, security and performance through an assortment of premium vaping solutions and ancillary products that are backed by patent-pending technology. To learn more about Kanvas, please visit www.TheKanvasCo.com .

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Kanvas™

Kristin Archer

kristin@thekanvasco.com