LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEP Broadcast Services, a division of NEP Group, the world’s leading outsourced technical production partner for premier content producers of live sports and entertainment, has announced a relocation of its west coast operations to a larger facility in Los Angeles, California to accommodate business growth and to strategically deliver superior service for customers across all of NEP’s service offerings.

Now located at 7850 Ruffner Avenue in Van Nuys, the nearly 108,000 square-foot facility is home to NEP U.S. Mobile Units, including its NEP Denali team, and Bexel. The shared site will support sales efforts, rental operations, client demos, engineering and technical management, and mobile units, in addition to having access to NEP’s worldwide pool of resources.

NEP U.S. Mobile Units is a leading provider of remote production solutions with more than 195 outside broadcast (OB) trucks worldwide. NEP's full line of support and specialty units can accommodate all aspects of a production in any location. Their top engineering and technical management teams are dedicated to all aspects of logistics operations, from equipment and fleet movement, to travel and project services.

As a part of NEP Broadcast Services, Bexel skillfully delivers outsourced broadcast solutions and equipment rentals for some of the world’s largest televised events. Bexel’s specialized broadcast offerings include fiber optic solutions, 4K technology, broadcast graphics, custom flypacks, RF audio and wireless intercom, and workflow solutions. With locations in Van Nuys, Dallas and New York, Bexel is well-positioned to continue providing the industry with unparalleled production services and engineering expertise.

“The co-location of NEP U.S. Mobile Units and Bexel will cultivate our full potential as a combined team under NEP Broadcast Services. This new facility optimizes NEP’s unified ‘One Team’ approach to supporting clients with unmatched, dedicated talent, innovative technology, and access to our global resources,” commented Howard Rosenthal, President, U.S. Broadcast Services for NEP.

For more information, please visit https://bexel.com and https://www.nepgroup.com.

About NEP

For over 30 years, NEP has been a worldwide outsourced technical production partner supporting premier content producers of live sports, entertainment, music and corporate events. Our services include remote production, specialty capture, RF and wireless video/audio, studio production, audio visual solutions, host broadcast support, post production, connectivity and transmission, premium playout and innovative software-based media management solutions. NEP’s 4,000+ employees are driven by a passion for superior service and a focus on technical innovation. Together, we have supported productions in 88 countries on all seven continents.

NEP is headquartered in the United States and has operations in 24 countries. Learn more at nepgroup.com.

About Bexel

For over 35 years, Bexel, an NEP Broadcast Services Company, has been a leading global provider of outsourced innovative broadcast solutions for producers of sports, entertainment, and live events. Our services include production equipment rentals and engineered solutions for 4K and specialty cameras and lenses, RF audio and intercom, production workflow, custom flypacks, frequency coordination, and fiber optic solutions. We pride ourselves on exhibiting operational excellence from concept to completion. From our custom shipping cases designed for each rental package to save our client valuable time and money, to our commitment to quality when designing, building and installing full-service broadcast infrastructures, Bexel’s reliability is unmatched for providing value-engineered solutions and services. Learn more at bexel.com.

Susan Matis NEP Group +1 412 423-1339 press@nepgroup.com