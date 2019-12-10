NEWTON, Mass., Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paytronix Systems, Inc., developer of the most advanced digital guest experience platform , announced today that Caribou Coffee has won the 2019 Paytronix Loyaltees Award for Business Impact. Caribou’s strategic work to effectively remove dilutive discounts using Paytronix’s custom likelihood-to-visit scoring tool helped drive significantly improved incremental visits and sales.



Prior to working with Paytronix, Caribou operated a surprise-and-delight loyalty program with tools that made segmentation and promotional execution difficult. Since partnering with Paytronix, the company has relaunched Caribou Perks as a points-based program. Caribou now better leverages the purchase data of members to conduct target-and-control campaigns that drive incremental visits and sales.

Caribou Coffee and Paytronix recently teamed up to improve a summer loyalty promotion by adjusting the offer and fine-tuning the targeting using Paytronix’s likelihood-to-visit scoring tool. Redemptions improved 215%, the incremental sales ROI improved 150%, and the discount decreased 10% from the previous year.

“The Paytronix Data Insights team helped us design a target-and-control strategy that allowed us to build our playbook while documenting promotional results,” said Caroline Larson, Director of CRM & Loyalty for Caribou Coffee. “We then use our playbook to accurately forecast what a promotion could do, making sure we hit our business goals. This has been hugely valuable to our business strategy. Over the past couple of years, Paytronix has been a great partner in helping us meet our business objectives and we’ve seen it positively affect our revenue. We look forward to continuing our work together and driving results.”

“Caribou Coffee has taken a huge step in developing its loyalty program and is now leveraging data insights to develop impactful campaigns and really get to know its customers,” said Jesse Marshall, Data Strategist for Paytronix. “We are pleased to provide Caribou with the system it needs to drive positive results in this highly competitive market.”

Read the full story on Caribou Coffee’s award-winning results:

https://www.paytronix.com/resources/caribou-coffee-case-study.aspx

About Caribou Coffee

Founded in 1992, Caribou Coffee is the second-largest company-operated premium coffeehouse in the United States, with more than 300 company-owned locations nationwide. It also has over 120 domestic license locations in 22 states and over 270 international franchise stores in 11 countries. Caribou Coffee provides high-quality, handcrafted beverages and food options to fuel life’s adventures, both big and small. Known for a commitment to sustainability, the company was the first major U.S. coffeehouse to serve 100% Rainforest Alliance Certified™ coffees and espresso. Caribou Coffee products can be found at grocery stores, mass retailers, club stores, hotels, and entertainment venues, as well as online. To learn more, visit CaribouCoffee.com and follow the coffeehouse on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. To sign up for Caribou Coffee’s loyalty program, visit www.CaribouPerks.com .

About Paytronix Systems, Inc.

Based in Newton, Massachusetts, Paytronix is a provider of SaaS customer experience management (CXM) solutions for restaurants and convenience stores. Through its innovative software design and integrations with more than 30 widely used point-of-sale systems, Paytronix empowers more than 400 brands across nearly 30,000 locations, giving them the flexibility to deliver unique, revenue-enhancing guest experiences. Through one-to-one engagement with more than 285 million guests via Order & Delivery, Loyalty, CRM, and Stored Value, Paytronix generates Big Data consumer insights that motivate increased visits and spend. For more information, visit www.paytronix.com.