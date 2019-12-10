NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire - Kanvas™, creator of innovative solutions designed to elevate the user experience for legal cannabis and cannabidiol (CBD) consumers, announces the availability of its Smart Pod System, a robust end-to-end vaporization solution built on the proprietary Vapetelligence™ software and hardware platform, complete with programming Kube™, offering brands on-demand thermal profile customization. The pod system and Kube will be on display at the 2019 MJBizCon in Las Vegas, Nevada, from Dec. 11-13.



Unique to the Kanvas Smart Pod System is the Vapetelligence™ platform, which enables brands to provide safe, controlled experiences to their end users through the precise calculation of dosing, duration, thermal profile and plume size without user-controlled buttons or a third-party app. To leverage this platform, Kanvas has created a brand-facing solution: a software and hardware tool kit that features the Kube programming device for brand-controlled customization and refinement of vaporization.

“Not only is the Kanvas Smart Pod System the most advanced all-in-one vaporization solution on the market, but the introduction of the Kube completely changes the game for brands and their product development teams; it just works,” said Andy Fathollahi, Kanvas CEO. “We’re changing the traditional B2B sales conversation into a tailor-made craft experience and delivering a method of repeatability and customization that brands control 100%. We are proud to deliver the safest, most reliable pod system on the market.”

The Kanvas Smart Pod System is designed to deliver unparalleled safety, security and performance. Additional product details include:

256-bit cryptographic algorithm authentication, which prohibits the use of counterfeit pods and provides the most advanced, secure pod system on the market.

Brand-defined custom haptics and LED feedback, with tens of thousands of intelligent user interactions to communicate pod connection, hit duration, authentication and battery level.

Food-grade 18/10 stainless steel chimney structure.

Ceramic heating element and real-time power feedback to the battery precisely monitors and adjusts session temperatures, eradicates oil burn and accentuates terpene flavor.

Available capacities of 0.5mL and 1.0mL.

1.0mm, 1.6mm and 2.0mm aperture sizes and 1.4ohm and 1.6ohm coil resistances.

The Kanvas Smart Pod system is now available on https://thekanvasco.com and will be on display at the 2019 MJBizCon, Central Hall, booth No. 2035 from Dec. 11-13. Demonstration appointments and business inquiries may be requested here .

About Kanvas:

Kanvas™ is a cannabis technology company whose innovative software and hardware platform introduced temperature-controlled dosing technology and heating profiles that accurately and reliably deliver best-in-class vaporizing experiences for legal cannabis and cannabidiol (CBD) consumers. Headquartered in Orange County, California, Kanvas delivers safety, security and performance through an assortment of premium vaping solutions and ancillary products that are backed by patent-pending technology. To learn more about Kanvas, please visit www.TheKanvasCo.com .

