CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FluroTech Ltd. (TSXV: TEST) (OTCQB: FLURF), a technology company focused on becoming the standard in the analytical cannabis and hemp testing market, is pleased to announce a distribution agreement with CaryLand, LLC based in Boulder, Colorado. CaryLand provides mobile and laboratory based testing technologies and consulting solutions to the agriculture, cannabis and hemp industries. Details of the non-exclusive agreement in the US include a firm commitment on the part of CaryLand to purchase, at a minimum, four CompleTest™ devices per month for a year commencing January 2020.



“CaryLand is excited to be working with FluroTech and the CompleTest™ solution. We believe that FluroTech offers the most accurate and reliable mobile testing device currently available,” states Eric Jarvis, COO, and Frank Kogen, CEO, of CaryLand, LLC. “Our business plan going forward includes identifying additional markets where CompleTest™ can lower the point-of-entry cost with solutions that scale to meet rapidly evolving testing and certification demands.”

CaryLand has indicated to the Company that its initial focus is to introduce the CompleTest™ solution to federal, state, and municipal regulatory and law enforcement agencies to aid in distinguishing cannabis from hemp plant material to meet USDA and DEA guidelines. The new USDA national regulatory framework sets out procedures for sampling and testing THC levels in plants. Farmers will be required to have samples of their hemp taken by a USDA approved agent within 15 days of harvest. Those samples will then be tested in labs registered with the DEA to confirm whether the amount of THC exceeds 0.3% - the legal line between hemp and cannabis.

Rex Kary, COO of FluroTech, comments, “We believe that CaryLand has the ability to transact in multiple US states which lines up with FluroTech’s aim to work with various distribution networks. Broadening the addressable market to include those in charge of regulation enforcement and expanding the CompleTest™ market opportunity, advances FluroTech’s objective to be recognized as the standard testing device in multiple sectors impacted by hemp legalization.”

About FluroTech (TSXV: TEST) (OTCQB: FLURF)

FluroTech is a technology and marketing company whose core business is focused on the commercialization of new technologies in the cannabis and hemp industries. FluroTech’s proprietary spectroscopy-based technology allows for the testing and identification of organic and inorganic compounds contained within biological samples. Using technology that was first developed at the University of Calgary, FluroTech has created a two-part solution comprising a platform technology called the CompleTest™ and consumable testing kits. Its accuracy has been independently validated. FluroTech continues to develop additional applications for the CompleTest platform technology.

To learn more, visit www.FluroTech.com & www.CaryLandLLC.com

