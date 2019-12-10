Westminster, CA, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO) (“the Company”), developer of sustainable products and a full-service environmental engineering company, today announced that its patented odor and VOC control product CupriDyne® Clean has been proven effective in eliminating H2S (hydrogen sulfide) in third-party tests conducted by certified testing laboratory Southern Air Solutions Corp (SAS).



Hydrogen sulfide is a toxic air contaminant found in many industries including landfills, oil and gas drilling and refining, shipping, and wastewater treatment, and is a leading cause of substance inhalation-related workplace deaths. Hydrogen sulfide is also highly corrosive and prolonged exposure can cause damage to pipes and equipment. Industrial operations that produce significant concentrations of hydrogen sulfide are required by Federal law to implement measures to monitor, mitigate, and reduce the production of the compound by their operations.

The SAS study confirms the oxidation of hydrogen sulfide gas, which validates the company’s real-world experiences with client operations. Odor-No-More, Inc. President Joseph Provenzano commented, “Hydrogen sulfide is an extremely widespread air contaminant across countless industries, and operators are required to reduce and mitigate it to protect workers. This study provides scientific evidence to support our field experience, proves CupriDyne Clean is eliminating rather than masking these odors, and is an important validation of our product for industries coping with these issues.”

BioLargo President Dennis P. Calvert commented, “This study and CupriDyne Clean are also a valuable tool to our engineering team, who are proven experts in air quality science and solutions. We expect them to play a big role in achieving broad acceptance of CupriDyne Clean as a solution for this enormous air quality control market application.”

In business since 1989, SAS personnel have more than 60 years combined experience exclusively providing air quality services to the power, petroleum, and chemical industries.

BioLargo, Inc. is an innovative technology developer and environmental engineering company driven by a mission to "make life better" by delivering robust, sustainable solutions for a broad range of industries and applications, with a focus on clean water, clean air, and advanced wound care.

