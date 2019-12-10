Gibsonton Location is the First Newly Built, Company Owned Extended Stay America®

Property in More Than 12 Years

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY), the largest mid-priced extended stay hotel brand, today announced the opening of a brand new, company owned hotel in Gibsonton, Fla., the most recent hotel of its kind for the brand in more than 12 years. Extended Stay America® Gibsonton, the hotel chain’s 54th property in Florida, stands four floors tall and features 124 rooms, complimentary WiFi, free onsite parking, a gym, laundry room and a spacious lobby area for its free breakfast with additional vending options to make each guest’s stay feel right at home.

Similar to other Extended Stay America hotels, rooms include fully equipped kitchens with full-size refrigerators and cooktops for all cooking needs guests may have. Suites include pillow-top beds for comfortable sleeping, recliners and a spacious workspace for those on business trips. All rooms also include high-speed internet and television streaming capabilities.

“We are more than excited to expand our family and add yet another great location to our impressive collection of hotels in Florida,” said Jim Alderman, Chief Development Officer for Extended Stay America. “This location complements our existing eight hotels in the Tampa-St. Pete metro area and provides guests with an affordable and comfortable place to stay in the southern portion of Hillsborough County proximate to many existing and new demand generators, creating an easy commute both north and south for guests visiting the area. At Extended Stay America, we pride ourselves on providing hotels that are convenient for everyone, and we are confident this new location and the surrounding amenities will surpass all guest expectations.”

Located at 10623 East Bay Rd., the new hotel is close to convenient shopping and dining, including popular attractions such as Topgolf Tampa, Westfield Mall, Dave & Buster's and more, providing the perfect location for guests wishing to take advantage of the local entertainment. This Gibsonton location represents Extended Stay America’s southernmost hotel on the west coast of Florida, extending its reach down the Interstate 75 corridor. The Gibsonton property will soon be joined by new Extended Stay America hotels in Port Charlotte, Palmetto and North Tampa, delivering on Extended Stay America’s promise to care for people who are building a better future for themselves and their families.

For photos of Extended Stay America Gibsonton, visit https://coynepr.sharefile.com/d-sd81a3cbd449489fb . For information about booking or to book a room at Extended Stay America Gibsonton, visit https://www.extendedstayamerica.com/hotels/fl/tampa/gibsonton-riverview or call 813-322-8355.

About Extended Stay America®

Extended Stay America, Inc. and its brand Extended Stay America® is the leading brand in the mid-priced extended stay segment in the U.S with 629 hotels. Extended Stay America’s subsidiary, ESH Hospitality, Inc. (“ESH”), is the largest lodging REIT in North America by unit and room count, with 556 hotels and more than 61,500 rooms in the U.S. Extended Stay America also manages or franchises an additional 73 Extended Stay America® hotels. Visit www.esa.com for more information.

