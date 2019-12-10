SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Usio (Nasdaq: USIO), a tech-enabled payment solutions provider, announced today that Invoice Stream, a provider of accounts payable invoice automation technology, has begun its integration to Usio’s ‘PayFac-in-a-Box’ platform. The relationship with Invoice Stream will enable USIO to expand its reach and focus into the B2B space.



Commenting on the announcement, Vaden Landers, EVP and Chief Revenue Officer at Usio, said, “companies today continue to struggle with the challenges and costs associated with receiving, sending and/or paying paper invoices inside their business. Innovations in Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) have slowed, creating opportunities to capture market share. Our new partnership with Invoice Stream allows us to offer market participants in various industry segments with access to a solution set that takes them from paper to electronic - both in terms of the way bills are sent, received and ultimately paid - to the extent cash flows are dramatically improved.” Landers added, "The Invoice Stream founders have extensive backgrounds working for Fortune 500 organizations and are well versed in the struggles organizations typically face in this respect. Those experiences uniquely position this team to bring to bear a tool that will be provided in a low to no cost environment, with revenues being derived in large part through the facilitation of payments and streamlining of what have traditionally been an overly manual set of processes.”

Invoice Stream’s CEO, Thomas Perkins, noted, "We are excited to announce our exclusive partnership with Usio. The combined solution is truly unique to the B2B market place. Organizations can now get free, lightning-fast, electronic invoicing capabilities while earning revenue from their outgoing payments. Instead of paying legacy P2P solution providers, organizations can now get paid by a solution provider to go electronic, which we believe is truly innovative in the AR/AP world today. With this new strategic partnership in place and a fully embedded payments capability along with it, we will deliver a comprehensive platform that can be up and running and fully functional on day one. Companies will remove friction in their Invoice-to-Pay process and will be able to access, in a fully integrated environment, the ability to accept electronic payments while optimizing working capital throughout their supply chain”.

About Invoice Stream

Invoice Stream, Inc. is a start-up provider in the Procure-to-Pay space and delivers the fastest paper to electronic invoice conversion solution in the market. Invoice Stream is a cloud-based network which brings buyers and sellers together on its platform and enables organizations to transact electronically and address control issues and inefficiencies inherent in their paper-based processes. Furthermore, Payables departments are in full control of the solution as it eliminates the need for extensive capital requirements, IT resources, and long implementation timeframes. The founders are themselves Procure-to-Pay industry experts with proven performance in Shared Services, P2P transformation, and working capital optimization. By leveraging the Invoice Stream platform, organizations can transform from cost centers to profit centers through better management of electronic Invoice-to-Pay processes. Invoice Stream is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Website: www.invoice-stream.com . Find us on Facebook®, LinkedIn®, and Twitter®.

About Usio, Inc.

Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), a leading integrated payment solutions provider, offers a wide range of payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus, and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms to deliver convenient, world-class payment solutions and services to their clients. The strength of the Company lies in its ability to provide tailored solutions for card issuance, payment acceptance, and bill payments as well as its unique technology in the prepaid sector. Usio is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and has offices in Franklin, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville.

Websites: www.usio.com , www.singularpayments.com , www.payfacinabox.com , www.akimbocard.com , and www.ficentive.com . Find us on Facebook® and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this release include forward-looking statements which are covered by safe harbors. Those statements include, but may not be limited to, all statements regarding management's intent, belief and expectations, such as statements concerning our future and our operating and growth strategy. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "believe," "intend," "look forward," "anticipate," "schedule," and "expect" among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's business that could cause actual results to vary, including such risks related to the realization of the anticipated opportunities from the Singular acquisition, the management of the Company's growth, the loss of key resellers, the relationships with the Automated Clearinghouse network, bank sponsors, third-party card processing providers and merchants, the security of our software, hardware and information, the volatility of our stock price, the need to obtain additional financing, risks associated with new tax legislation, and compliance with complex federal, state and local laws and regulations, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018. One or more of these factors have affected, and in the future, could affect our businesses and financial results in the future and could cause actual results to differ materially from plans and projections. We believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements included in this release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that our objectives and plans will be achieved. All forward-looking statements made in this release are based on information presently available to our management. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.