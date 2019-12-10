Las Vegas, NV & Hong Kong, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 12 ReTech Corporation (OTC: RETC) announced today that it has hired Kontent Kamp’s, Kamp Kennedy, an international award-winning media director as the Company’s new Creative Director.



Kamp Kennedy, brings to 12 ReTech, his creative Kontent Kamp team whose extensive body of work features all genres with episodic commercials, music video, print, web and feature films. Kennedy will be responsible for developing all of the Company’s experiential content for its consumer facing interactive screens, and other innovative devices which are designed to engage shoppers and achieve sales growth for retailers.

Angelo Ponzetta 12 ReTech’s CEO said, “We are thrilled to have Kamp Kennedy join our team. From the beginning of 12 ReTech’s journey I have always said that our success will be driven by the innovative content being displayed by our leading-edge software. Our content will get consumers to engage with 12 ReTech’s interactive display screens and mobile APPs instead of the devices of other providers.”

He added, “There is a reason that Disney receives over 40% of US box office revenues in the first 9 months of 2019. It’s not about their CGI, it’s about their content! Disney’s content receives more paying viewers than the rest. With Kennedy leading our creative team, we will show captivating content, the content that engages shoppers and causes them to ACT.”

Kennedy commented, “I have been intrigued for some time with what 12 ReTech has been creating and truly believe that I can create compelling experiential content that will change the way consumers engage with interactive displays, mirrors, online and mobile APPs. I am so convinced that my team can make a difference that we engaged in exchange for for 12 ReTech stock so that we would directly benefit from the results that we achieve.”

Mr. Ponzetta concluded, “Look for us to create and deliver new mobile APPs for the U.S.A. consumer by adapting our existing software for this market. Together with the new experiential content being delivered with Kennedy’s help, I believe that we have a game changer for consumers, merchants and 12 ReTech!”

About Kontent Kamp:

Kontent Kamp is an international award-winning team whose extensive body of creative work features all genres with episodic commercials, music videos, print, web and feature films. They have managed projects in over 20 countries and worked with some of the world’s leading personalities like Snoop Dogg, Janelle Monae, De La Soul, Paul McCartney and many others. Our forte, when working with consumer brands and beauty, and fashion is through engaging storytelling. We have already created award winning commercials for brands such as L’Oréal, Levi’s, ESPN, Nestle, Coca-Cola, the NBA and Verizon.

Kontent Kamp’s founder has recently helped create and directed the NetFlix mini-series “Fight” featuring an Orc trying to become a UFC fighter for “Bright” starring Will Smith as well as “Love Assistants for “Set It Up” starring Lucy Liu and Zoey Deutch.

Our celebrity still photography portfolio includes work done with Jennifer Garner, Kevin Hart, Michael Stephan, Christy Turlington and Adriana Lim.

We are pioneers in the “Branded Content” movement creating the Garnier Fructis 7-year music festival series “Style Files”. Other projects include Rolling Stone Magazine’s annual “Women who Rock”, and “Beware of the Dogs”, a feature length documentary about the remarkable story of the first unsigned band to ever appear on the magazine cover. The latter was the featured rock documentary at the Nashville Film Festival.

For more information visit our website at www.kontentkamp.tv .

About 12 ReTech Corporation:

“RETAIL REINVENTED”

12 ReTech Corporation has REINVENTED RETAIL for both our own retail outlets and other merchants who would want to license our cutting-edge retail software to experientially engage with consumers, increase revenues, reduce expenses and provide superior service to their customers. In addition to our software licensing business, the company operates twelve retail outlets that sell electronics and travel related products at premium U.S.A. airport and casino locations under our Bluwire brand. We create and sell fashionable apparel under our Rune NYC, Emotion Fashion & Lexi-Lu brands. We make clothing and travel accessories at our Red Wire Group factory.

As a vertically integrated omni channel retailer 12 ReTech’s technology team is able to truly understand and develop what merchants need in order to thrive in today’s difficult retail environment. We give our retailer clients the abilities and tools that enable them to compete effectively with the likes of Amazon, Walmart and others.

For more information about our Company visit us at www.12ReTech.com. To have your products carried in our stores visit www.shopbluwire.com. To learn about our apparel manufacturing capabilities, contact us at sales@redwiregroup.com or visit www.redwiregroup.com. To shop our brands please visit www.runenyc.com, www.lexiludancewear.com or www.socialsunday.com. For retailers who would like to learn more about our cutting-edge software, contact us in the U.S.A at (530) 539 4329 or at solutions@12Retech.com .

12 Retech Corporation is publicly listed on the OTC Markets under the symbol RETC.

Safe Harbor: This document contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainty, including without limitation, the ability of the Company to successfully implement its turnaround strategy, changes in costs of raw materials, labor, and employee benefits, as well as general market conditions, competition and pricing. Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this letter will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as representation by the Company or any other person that the objectives and plans of the Company will be achieved. In assessing forward-looking statements included herein, readers are urged to carefully read those statements. When used in the Annual Report on Form 10-K, the words "estimate," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," and similar expressions are intended to be forward-looking statements.

