Herantis Pharma Plc has submitted a listing application to Nasdaq Stockholm AB for the listing of the offer shares

Company release 10 December 2019 at 4:00 PM EET

Herantis Pharma Plc ("Herantis" or the "Company") announced on 2 December 2019 that the Company's directed share issue announced on 11 November 2019 (the "Offering") was oversubscribed multiple times, and is completed as planned. In the Offering, the Company issues a total of 618,018 new shares (the "Offer Shares") provided that the Offer Shares subscribed in the Offering are paid in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Offering.

Herantis has today, on 10 December 2019, submitted a listing application to Nasdaq Stockholm AB for the listing of the Offer Shares.

Provided that the Offer Shares subscribed in the Offering are paid in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Offering, and Nasdaq Stockholm AB approves the Company's listing application, the Offer Shares will be listed as follows: (i) 360,000 Offer Shares allocated to private individuals and private individuals and entities other than qualified investors in Sweden and Denmark will be listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, a multilateral trading facility operated by Nasdaq Stockholm; and (ii) 258,018 Offer Shares allocated to qualified investors and certain other investors in the European Economic Area will be listed to Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland, a multilateral trading facility operated by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Trading in the Offer Shares is expected to commence on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland on or about 16 December 2019.

Board of directors

Further information:

Herantis Pharma Plc, Pekka Simula, CEO, telephone: +358 40 7300 445

Company web site: www.herantis.com

Certified Advisor: UB Securities Ltd, telephone: +358 9 25 380 225

About Herantis Pharma Plc

Herantis Pharma Plc is an innovative drug development company breaking the boundaries of standard therapeutic approaches. Our regenerative medicine drug candidates, CDNF and Lymfactin®, aim to revolutionize the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases, and of secondary lymphedema. The shares of Herantis are listed on the First North Finland marketplace run by Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

