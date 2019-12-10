SAN DIEGO, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- CBDCapitalGroup (“CCG” or the “Company”), a cannabidiol (CBD) nutraceuticals investment and scaling company, today announced that it has closed its funding round of more than one million dollars to acquire its first two portfolio companies, Medix CBD (“Medix”) and Mana Artisan Botanics™ (“Mana Botanics”).



“The CBDCapitalGroup team is proud to share that we have successfully acquired two quality CBD companies into our portfolio family in just six months with the help of the overwhelming support we have received in funding,” said David Metzler, CEO of CBDCapitalGroup. “CCG will likely close a third term sheet shortly, and subsequently we are still actively accepting investments as we move toward a Series A funding round in 2020 for even more acquisitions.”

In June of this year, the Company announced the acquisition of its first portfolio company, Medix CBD. CCG chose Medix as its first acquisition due to the company’s unique ability to generate over $1 million of revenue in its first year and its impressive projected growth. Since adding the company to its portfolio, the CCG leadership team has led Medix in optimizing its business operations to reduce bottom-line spending and increase revenue while exposing Medix to key distribution partnerships and medical outcome studies.

Most recently, CCG added the Hawaiian CBD products of Mana Artisan Botanics™ to its portfolio in November of this year as a premium luxury offering. Mana Botanics was chosen by CCG for its ability to accrue a loyal following for its exclusive line of Hawaiian-infused CBD topicals, oils, and tinctures. Under CCG’s leadership, the company intends to scale its operations and adjust its marketing plan to offer Mana Botanics’ products to a wider global audience.

“It has been an honor working alongside the Medix executive team to improve business operations for increased profitability and efficiency to lay the groundwork for even more success in the future,” said Zak Garcia, CMO of CBDCapitalGroup. “With our recent acquisition of Mana, I look forward to working closely to guide them and future portfolio companies to success through individualized operations and marketing strategy.”

About CBDCapitalGroup:

CBDCapitalGroup (“CCG” or the “Company”) is an investment and scaling company that acquires and develops mid-stage CBD and hemp nutraceutical companies to promote both financial and professional success. The Company is led by a group of seasoned entrepreneurs who have managed over $1 billion in combined revenue over their careers, and now apply their diverse business experiences to establish trust, quality standards and efficiencies in the CBD market. The Company provides CBD industry entrepreneurs a faster path to revenue growth and liquidity with capital, expert advice and operational resources needed to scale already profitable businesses.

About Medix CBD:

Medix CBD is a premier producer and distributor of cannabidiol (CBD) products throughout the United States. The company’s hemp is expertly sourced in Kentucky and every ingredient and product is lab-tested to ensure the highest quality for consumers everywhere. From tinctures and topicals to vapes, pet products and gummies, Medix CBD provides products for a variety of consumer tastes and preferences.

About Mana Artisan Botanics™:

Mana Artisan Botanics™, Hawaii’s first wellness-driven hemp company, handcrafts phytocannabinoid-rich products for endocannabinoid system (ECS) support. Based on the Big Island of Hawaii, the company offers artisanal, whole-plant hemp extracts, infused with pure Hawaiian botanicals. The Mana team members all share a deep desire for wholesome, healthful living, and their efforts demonstrate a commitment to regenerative agriculture, the local economy, and holistic health education. Mana Artisan Botanics™ products are Good for Body & Soil™. For more information visit manabotanics.com and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE:

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE:

None of the parties involved, including CBDCapitalGroup and Medix CBD, sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (US.CSA). Medix CBD does grow, sell, and distribute hemp-based products and are involved with the federally legal distribution of medical marijuana-based products within certain international markets. Cannabidiol is a natural constituent of hemp oil.

