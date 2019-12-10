SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Webscale , the “Any Platform” Commerce Cloud, today announced the launch of Webscale M1 Support, a comprehensive, security-focused SaaS platform for digital commerce merchants planning to remain on Magento 1.x beyond its upcoming end-of-life (EOL) in June 2020.



After this date, according to Adobe/Magento, thousands of merchants with online stores deployed on Magento 1 will lose access to new features, functionality updates, bug fixes, and support. Most importantly, any future vulnerabilities exposed will no longer be addressed with new security patches.

Moving from Magento 1 to the newer Magento 2, however, involves a complete re-platform, months of extensive development effort, and can be prohibitively expensive for even the most basic sites. While many merchants simply require more time to make the transition, some are finding the development costs, which can run into hundreds of thousands of dollars, simply not feasible. As a result, many business owners are considering remaining on Magento 1.x, placing their sites at risk of a major security breach from new vulnerabilities discovered after June 2020.

“Unprotected Magento 1 sites will become a prime target for hackers after the end-of-life date, unless they take action to secure their storefronts. We realize that many merchants want the flexibility to stay with Magento 1 beyond this date, but are worried about the security repercussions,” said Sonal Puri, CEO, Webscale. “M1 Support directly addresses this need, enabling merchants to stay on their current platform and make the transition when it makes sense financially, and when it is aligned with business goals.”

Webscale M1 Support extends the lifespan of Magento 1.x, securing the application against exploits through traffic and threats targeting the backend infrastructure. Webscale will also be working closely with the Magento Association , community, and experts worldwide to develop application security patches, and collaborating with its global network of digital agency partners to apply these patches to e-commerce applications.



Key Benefits:

Flexible Schedule and Reduced TCO: With Webscale M1 Support, business owners will have the flexibility of staying on Magento 1 until they have the time, budget, business demand and personnel to commit to the re-platforming project. As a result, merchants are not forced to incur tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars in site redesign over the next six months, and business can continue as usual.





Battle-tested across more than 1,000 Magento applications, Webscale’s programmable WAF, access controls, real-time alerting around content security policies, and automated detection of cyber threats, constantly monitor, identify, and proactively protect against potential exploits, including malware and bad bots. Merchants can also obtain new Magento 1 security patches from Webscale to keep their application code fully up to date, and work with Webscale towards PCI Compliance.

Faster, always-on applications

Applications enabled by Webscale M1 Support will benefit from Webscale’s multi-cloud elastic data plane, auto-scaling capabilities, and highly available (HA) data tier architecture, ensuring zero application downtime. With caching at different layers from the edge of the network to the application core, application resources are used only for real user traffic such as checkouts, significantly increasing site performance.

Webscale M1 Support is available today for both cloud-deployed storefronts, and on-premise, datacenter hosted applications on Magento 1.x. For more information, visit www.webscale.com/plans/magento-1 .

About Webscale

Webscale, the “Any Platform” Commerce Cloud, is the leader in cloud management, hosting, and automation for digital commerce businesses. Delivered as-a-Service, the Webscale platform allows businesses of all sizes to benefit from infinite scalability, load balancing, high performance, outage prevention, improved security, and simple management in multi-cloud environments, including Amazon Web Services (Advanced Consulting Partner in the AWS Partner Network), Google Cloud Platform (Google Cloud Platform Partner), and Microsoft Azure (Microsoft Partner Network). Webscale enables digital transformation for B2C, B2B, and B2E e-commerce and enterprise customers in seven countries and for seven of the Fortune 1000 businesses, and seven of the Internet Retailer Top 500. The company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA, with offices in Boulder, CO, and Bangalore, India.

For more information, visit www.webscale.com.