NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – Kanvas™ , creator of innovative solutions designed to elevate the user experience for legal cannabis and cannabidiol (CBD) consumers, announces the launch of KanvasAR™, an augmented reality experience that gives brands a platform to communicate product details to consumers including plant origination, strain, flavor and effect profiles as well as geolocation-verified, state-approved purchasing locations. Kanvas will be showcasing its newest packaging technology at the 2019 MJBizCon in Las Vegas, Nevada, from Dec. 11-13.



Filling a void in product education and transparency at point of purchase, Kanvas’ augmented reality solution for brands is compatible with QR codes and branded markers. Its technology reads pre-defined indicators to validate and authenticate product legitimacy and purchasing location. Providing an interactive shopping experience, its open architecture enables testing labs and approved third-party resources the ability to educate consumers at point of purchase. The intuitive interface walks age-verified customers through a branded journey via the phone in their hands, rather than a static screen, to provide all the product information required to make a confident buying decision.

KanvasAR™ features include:

Brand DNA: A dedicated landing page offering brands a creative platform to overcome limitations in storytelling and brand awareness.

Authentication: Core to the platform is geolocation-based authentication. Consumers can buy with confidence knowing they're purchasing from an approved, licensed establishment.

Strain, Profile and Potency: Brands have the opportunity to educate consumers on the unique features of their flavor profiles, strains and potencies, in addition to effects-based experiences.

Certified Test Results: Central to consumer safety, brands now have the ability to share Certificates of Analysis (CoA) that disclose all state-regulated test results, including heavy metals and pollutants, to provide safe, informed purchasing decisions.

“As the industry continues to navigate evolving legislation and strict retail policies, we are excited to partner with brands to deliver a packaging solution that enables trust, clarity and creativity at the consumer level in an elevated, highly-customizable solution,” said Renée Starow, Kanvas Director of Operations. “Many brands struggle at point of purchase with offering the transparency and education consumers want in their buying experience. Our geolocation-enabled augmented reality platform is an immersive experience that enables consumers to feel confident about their purchase.”

KanvasAR packaging technology will be available for demonstration at the 2019 MJBizCon, Central Hall, booth No. C2035, from Dec. 11–13. Appointments and inquiries may be requested here .

About Kanvas:

Kanvas™ is a cannabis technology company whose innovative software and hardware platform introduced temperature-controlled dosing technology and heating profiles that accurately and reliably deliver best-in-class vaporizing experiences for legal cannabis and cannabidiol (CBD) consumers. Headquartered in Orange County, California, Kanvas delivers safety, security and performance through an assortment of premium vaping solutions and ancillary products that are backed by patent-pending technology. To learn more about Kanvas, please visit www.TheKanvasCo.com .

