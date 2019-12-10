COLUMBIA, Md., Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- dlhBOWLES of Columbia, Maryland USA announces a new development for an innovative technology supporting Advanced Driving Systems (ADS) and Autonomous Vehicles (AV) with the RAPA group located in Selb, Germany and in Auburn, Alabama USA. Clēr™ is a Camera and Sensor Cleaning product line that uses patented technology developed by dlhBOWLES to distribute air and water at the right time to the right location on a vehicle in order to keep cameras and sensors free of environmental contaminants.



dlhBOWLES’ Clēr™ product line includes RAPA’s solenoid distribution system to control when, how, and how much air or liquid is distributed to a sensor. Together with dlhBOWLES’ expertise in fluid distribution, the Clēr™ system provides vehicle manufacturers with a highly engineered system to maintain functionality of their ADS and AV Systems while the vehicle is in operation. This technology will be on display by invitation only in the Westgate Hotel at CES 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada from January 7, 2020 through January 10, 2020. Contact dlhBOWLES at marketing@dlhbowles.com to request a private viewing of this technology.

dlhBOWLES Chief Executive Officer John Saxon announced, “Our recently formed partnership with RAPA underscores dlhBOWLES’ commitment to serve our customers with excellence in everything we do and furthermore reflects our desire to collaborate with companies who share our vision of constant improvement. We consider CES 2020 an ideal time and place for our new product line reveal as we build upon our past, leverage our present, and shape our future.”

Also, RAPA LP Chief Executive Officer Kelly Nelson sees this cooperation as a great opportunity for the future: “Anticipating the engineering challenges of our customers before they face them is at the heart of our product developmental strategy. The opportunity to collaborate with a company like dlhBOWLES should be seen as a clear commitment to our customers to that end. Together we will lead the way in providing solutions to our customers within the ever-changing and challenging engineering landscape of autonomous driving.”

dlhBOWLES provides cleaning systems for automotive cameras and sensors that seamlessly integrate into a vehicle’s existing washer system, improving the effectiveness and safety of today’s Advanced Driving Systems and tomorrow’s Autonomous Vehicle technology. Foreign materials like dust, mud, road salt, snow and water can cause sensor obstruction that will lead to degraded system performance or even render the system inoperable.

Any vehicle utilizing optical sensors (including cameras) will need a clear, unobstructed view to function properly and ensure safe operation. The presence of cameras and sensor systems on new vehicles has increased significantly over the past few years and will be part of standard equipment in the coming years as more vehicles adopt the lifesaving ADS technologies.

As a partner of the Automotive industry, RAPA shapes the current trends in automotive engineering. With innovative solutions in safety, comfort, e-mobility, efficiency and sustainability, this family-owned company based in Selb, Germany will soon be celebrating 100 years of success as a reputed technology partner and hidden champion.

Rausch & Pausch provides engineering and installation services for large premium automotive brands such as BMW, Daimler, Jaguar, Tesla and Porsche to name but a few. RAPA focuses on the development of parts, components and systems for vehicles and assists along the entire cycle from pre-development to the start of production. With an ultra-modern, high-tech laboratory at its headquarters, the latest measuring and test equipment, and prototype production; RAPA offers an excellent infrastructure at its plant in Selb, Germany and Auburn, Alabama, USA. But this is still not enough as every production system is developed in-house and is tailored exactly to specific requirements.

For over 60 years, dlhBOWLES has been a pioneer of innovation thanks to their deep strength in research and development leading to more than 250 patents in the area of fluid management systems and devices. The company utilizes dedicated engineering teams using state-of-the-art prototyping and manufacturing processes, allowing for a penchant to take the initiative. In 2012, the company was first to market with its front camera cleaning system on the Ford F-150 Raptor. dlhBOWLES has achieved its standing as a valued and trusted supplier of washer, sunroof and powertrain components to many original equipment manufacturers. Proven product effectiveness and focus guided by key partnerships brings the benefits gained to find real answers to customer pain points thereby Making Safety Systems Safer.

