UPS, Expo 2020’s Official Logistics Partner, delivers three iconic carbon-fiber entry portals for expected 25 million visits from 192 countries

The international freight delivery from UPS constitutes the largest cumulative shipment for Expo 2020 as the portals are 21 x 30 meters

Deliveries from Europe arrived as one of world’s greatest peacetime logistics operations passes “one year out” milestone ahead of Expo 2020

UPS (NYSE: UPS) announced today the completion of a series of multi-modal deliveries for Expo 2020 Dubai’s iconic entry portals in the run-up to next year’s official opening. UPS, the Official Logistics Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai , choreographed multiple shipments from Germany through Belgium’s Port of Antwerp and into Dubai’s major commercial port in Jebel Ali.

“These extraordinary entry portals will welcome 25 million visits — equal to the population of Australia — and, likewise the logistics required for these shipments, is nothing short of monumental,” said Nando Cesarone, president, UPS International. “Whether it’s delivering a 21 meter entry way or a small package for an international visitor at the Expo 2020 site, our world-class logistics are made possible by a dedicated team that will grow to up to 600 for this global undertaking.”

The 21 x 30 meter, carbon-fiber structures were placed at the three main entrances to the site, roughly a year before Expo 2020 opens on Oct. 20, 2020. The entryways will transform the skyline of the Expo 2020 site and symbolize the futuristic spirit of the international exposition.

Sanjive Khosla, Expo 2020 Dubai’s chief commercial officer, said: “Transporting the iconic entry portals to our fast-developing site in Dubai was a major organizational and logistical challenge but as ever our Official Logistics Partner, UPS, delivered without a hitch. We will be continuing to rely on their expertise and unmatched network all the way to 20 October 2020 when those portals will welcome millions of visitors to the World’s Greatest Show.”

“We are transforming our smart global logistics network in the Middle East to ensure a seamless delivery of Expo 2020,” added Cesarone. “Our regional headquarters is in the UAE, which is within an 8-hour flight from two-thirds of the world’s population and 65% of the world’s GDP. We have added a new, around-the-world flight to Dubai, flying our biggest-ever 747-8 aircraft.”

The precision-machined portals were designed and built by HA-CO Carbon GmbH, one of Germany’s cutting-edge small businesses in Bavaria. In line with Expo 2020’s theme of sustainability, 90 percent of the material used to construct the permanent areas of the site — including the portals — will be reused or re-purposed after the event.

“The hosts of Expo 2020 wanted a structure that would stand the test of time — and there are no other entryways like this on the planet,” said HA-CO CEO Martin Osswald. “The detailed specifications for this design and the advanced technology production of the carbon-fiber pieces that make up the entry portals demonstrate Expo 2020’s commitment to excellence.

“Getting every piece delivered on time and with all of the logistics planned in advance by UPS was crucial to keeping Expo Dubai on schedule,” Osswald added. “It’s incredible for us to imagine that 25 million visitors will pass through these iconic doors that were made in Germany.”

Expo 2020 chose UPS as Official Logistics Partner for an event that is billed as the “world’s greatest show” by organizers, on a site that is roughly the size of more than 600 soccer fields, with 192 countries confirmed to participate. To support Expo 2020, UPS draws on its experience as the logistics sponsor of the 2012 Olympic Games in London and the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing.

“Driving by or flying over the Expo 2020 site, you can’t help but notice one of the world’s most sophisticated, synchronized peacetime logistics operations in full swing,” said Alan Williams, UPS’s Expo 2020 Vice President of Operations. “When something as monumental in size, proportion and importance as this is needed to be moved from around the world to Dubai, Expo organizers trusted UPS. We're excited to deliver!"

The United Arab Emirates is home to one of the world’s busiest airports, Dubai International, along with Jebel Ali Port, the largest container port outside the Far East. UPS has operated in the region since 1989 and strategically located its Indian Subcontinent, Middle East and Africa headquarters in Dubai.

