DENVER, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faction , a leading multi-cloud Managed Service Provider, today announced that it has successfully achieved VMware Cloud on AWS Master Services Competency. This VMware Cloud on AWS designation demonstrates that Faction is committed to helping organizations accelerate their digital transformations by leveraging their validated services delivery capabilities around advanced VMware technologies. This is the second Master Services Competency that Faction achieved this year, following its Master Services Competency for Data Center Virtualization.



“We continue to see an avalanche of interest of organizations moving from their datacenters to VMware Cloud on AWS. Our own research shows that interest will continue to grow over the foreseeable future,” said Sean Charnock, CEO of Faction. “Faction has solved for cost-effective, cloud-attached storage and has earned key certifications for our unique expertise.”

“VMware is pleased to recognize Faction for achieving VMware Cloud on AWS Master Services Competency. This achievement shows customers that partners like Faction are dedicated to, invested in, and have validated expertise in advanced VMware technologies,” said Jenni Flinders, vice president and worldwide channel chief, VMware. “We value Faction as a VMware partner and appreciate their efforts in achieving this VMware distinction as they work to increase their service delivery capabilities.”

In August 2019, Faction released its VMware Cloud on AWS Market Survey . The report found that twenty-nine percent of respondents plan to increase workloads on VMware Cloud on AWS in the next 12 months. Scalability, support for strategic initiatives, and cost savings were cited as leading drivers for VMware Cloud on AWS interest and adoption.

VMware Master Services Competencies are designed to help partners demonstrate customer-centric solutions and technical proficiency, with proven success and expertise in a specialized area of business. These competencies also allow partners to differentiate in five specific solution areas.

VMware partners can achieve VMware Master Services Competencies in:

Cloud Management and Automation – Designates expertise in delivery of VMware Cloud Management and Automation solutions and services with deep understanding and execution of cloud management design principles and methodologies.

Data Center Virtualization – Designates expertise in delivery of VMware vSphere environments and digital infrastructure services with deep understanding of and execution in Data Center Virtualization design principles and methodologies.

Digital Workspace – Designates partner organizational expertise to design, deliver and support the ongoing management of customer apps, data and virtual desktop solutions whether on-premise or cloud delivered. Achieving this competency validates partners’ deep understanding and execution on VMware Horizon and VMware Workspace ONE end-user computing solutions.

Network Virtualization – Designates expertise in the delivery of VMware NSX environments and services with deployment and optimization of NSX environment capabilities.

VMware Cloud on AWS – Designates expertise in the deployment of an integrated cloud solution that delivers an on-demand service enabling customers to run applications across a VMware Cloud Infrastructure environment with access to a broad range of AWS services.

The VMware Partner Network is the framework for collaboration between VMware and its partners, offering a wide range of benefits, training, certifications and rewards. The VMware Partner Network includes a range of programs to meet the needs of a variety of partner expertise. Read more about the VMware Partner Network .

About Faction

Faction is a leading managed services provider for VMware Cloud on AWS, including disaster recovery and production deployments, and is the only provider of attached storage to VMware Cloud on AWS. Faction helps customers migrate to multi-cloud, powered by patented technology that provides low latency, high throughput connections to all the major clouds, including AWS, Azure and Google Cloud Platform. Faction’s private and multi-cloud platforms give clients the ability to move, access, scale and protect data between clouds, without the fear of cloud lock-in. Faction, a VMware Cloud Verified provider, is also recognized as an Advanced AWS Consulting Partner and VMware Premier Cloud Provider. Follow Faction on Twitter ( @FactionInc ) and LinkedIn . For more information, please visit www.factioninc.com .

VMware, vSphere, Workspace ONE, Horizon, and NSX are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions.