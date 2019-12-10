TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Intertain Group Limited (“Intertain” or the “Company”) (TSX:ITX) today announced that it has been advised by the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) that trading of the Company’s Class C non-voting exchangeable shares (“Exchangeable Shares”) will be permitted to re-commence effective at 9:30 a.m. (Toronto time) today.



The TSX previously halted trading of the Exchangeable Shares on December 3, 2019 as a result of the withdrawal of the Exchangeable Shares from the Canadian Depositary for Securities Limited (“CDS”).

The Company understands that the withdrawal of the Exchangeable Shares from CDS was intended to provide adequate time for holders to deposit the documents necessary to receive ordinary shares of Gamesys Group plc in a timely manner following the previously scheduled redemption date for the Exchangeable Shares on January 13, 2020. Following discussions with the TSX and CDS, the CUSIP number applicable to the Exchangeable Shares will be reactivated and CDS will be prepared to accept deposits and to clear and settle trades effective today.

About The Intertain Group Limited

Intertain is an indirect subsidiary of Gamesys Group plc (“Gamesys”), the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base through its subsidiaries. Gamesys currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers through its subsidiaries using the Jackpotjoy ( www.jackpotjoy.com ), Starspins ( www.starspins.com ), Botemania ( www.botemania.es ), Vera&John ( www.verajohn.com ) and InterCasino ( www.intercasino.com ) brands. For more information about Gamesys, please visit www.gamesysgroup.com .

Enquiries:

Amanda Brewer

Vice President, Corporate Communications

Tel: +1 416 720-8150

amanda.brewer@gamesysgroup.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and actual results and events could differ materially from those currently being anticipated as reflected in such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “will” and “expects” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions, and include statements with respect to the trading and listing status of the Exchangeable Shares, the reactivation of the CUSIP number for the Exchangeable Shares, the availability of depositary, clearing and settlements services with CDS, and Intertain’s ability to redeem the Exchangeable Shares on January 13, 2020 or at all. All matters that are not historical facts and involve predictions are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information and statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of Intertain to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information and statements in this news release. Any forward-looking statements reflect Intertain’s current view with respect to future events and are subject to risks relating to future events and other risks, uncertainties factors and assumptions relating to Intertain.

Factors which may cause future outcomes to differ from those provided in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, regulatory and market conditions. The foregoing risk factors are not intended to represent a complete list of factors that could affect Intertain. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond Intertain’s ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions, changes in the political, social, legal and regulatory framework in which the Company operates or in economic or technological trends or conditions.

Although Intertain believes that any forward-looking information and statements herein are reasonable, in light of the use of assumptions and the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in such information and statements, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance upon such forward-looking information and statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of such statements and cannot be relied upon as a guide to future performance. Except as required by applicable law, Intertain does not undertake to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.