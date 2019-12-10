Dublin, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Forensic Technologies Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global forensic technologies market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2019-2024.
An alarmingly increasing crime rate is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Furthermore, the sophistication and finesse in the crimes committed are further contributing to the high demand for advanced forensic technologies for investigating and solving cases across various industries, including banking, healthcare and telecommunications. Also, the rising prevalence of cybercrimes has provided a boost to digital forensic technologies that are utilized for responding to incidents of procurement fraud, white-collar crimes and IP infringement.
Cybercrime experts use a technology-based approach for data preservation, document control, data recovery and analysis. Additionally, rapid development in DNA testing technology is also creating a positive outlook for the market. Owing to advantages such as high accuracy, investigator's compliance and greater reproducibility, procedures such as DNA sequencing, magnetic fingerprinting, facial reconstruction and integrated ballistic systems are widely being adopted. Moreover, the implementation of favorable government policies and funding to support forensic research and development (R&D) are also expected to positively impact the industry growth.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Forensic Technologies Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Product
5.4 Market Breakup by Service
5.5 Market Breakup by Technique
5.6 Market Breakup by Application
5.7 Market Breakup by Region
5.8 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 Digital & Computer Forensics
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Ballistic Forensics
6.3 DNA Testing
6.4 Biometrics
6.5 Others
7 Market Breakup by Service
7.1 Laboratory Forensics
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Major Services
7.1.2.1 DNA Testing
7.1.2.2 Drug Testing
7.1.2.3 Biometrics
7.1.2.4 Others
7.1.3 Market Forecast
7.2 Forensic Consulting
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Technique
8.1 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Capillary Electrophoresis
8.3 Next-Generation Sequencing
8.4 Rapid DNA Analysis
8.5 Automated Liquid Handling Technology
8.8 Microarrays
8.7 Others
9 Market Breakup by Application
9.1 Pharmacogenetics
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Biodefense & Bio-Surveillance
9.3 Judicial and Law Enforcement
9.4 Others
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Europe
10.3 Asia Pacific
10.4 Middle East and Africa
10.5 Latin America
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Agilent Technologies
15.3.2 GE Healthcare
15.3.3 LGC
15.3.4 Promega
15.3.5 IDEMIA
15.3.6 Canon
15.3.7 Thermo Fisher Scientific
15.3.8 Bio-Rad Laboratories
15.3.9 Shimadzu Corp.
15.3.10 NetBio
15.3.11 SCIEX
15.3.12 Forensic Fluids Laboratories
15.3.13 NMS Labs
15.3.14 Eurofins Medigenomix GmbH
15.3.15 Forensic Pathways
15.3.16 Pyramidal Technologies Ltd.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
