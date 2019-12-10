New York, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: BIMI) (“BIMI” or the “Company”) today announced the launch of Boqi Zhengji Online Medical APP, which is a B2C e-commerce platform for medicines and health products.

Through the app, customers can now register to be members, locate a nearby Boqi Zhengji pharmacy, and browse drug information for in-store pickup. The app passed testing on Dec. 6 and is now fully accessible to customers. What’s more, NF Energy Saving Corporation is expected to be licensed to sell drugs online within 45 days. After registration of the app, customers will be able to buy medicines and health products online at discount.

NF Energy Saving Corporation plans to adopt a member-centric O2O business model in the pharmaceutical industry. The company is also building online applications such as group purchasing organization (GPO) platforms, online hospitals, and remote diagnosis service platform.

“E-commerce makes drug prices more transparent and market-oriented, which benefits both chain drugstores and customers,” said Mr. Tiewei Song, Chief Executive Officer and President of NF Energy Saving Corporation. “The launch of Boqi Zhengji Online Medical APP is going to be a good start for our member-centric O2O business model. We believe that the app can deliver value to customers and patients across the country and boost member engagement.”

About NF Energy Saving Corporation

NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: BIMI) is a China-based provider of integrated energy conservation solutions utilizing energy-saving equipment, technical services and energy management re-engineering project operations to provide energy saving services to clients. In February 2019, the Board of Directors of the Company was reorganized following efforts led by Mr. Yongquan Bi, the Company’s new Chairman, with a renewed focus on the health industry.

