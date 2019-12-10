Dublin, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brachytherapy Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global brachytherapy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3% during 2019-2024.
The rising prevalence of different types of cancer is one of the key factors driving the global market. Brachytherapy has been proven to be an extremely effective treatment option for cervical, skin and breast cancers, which is contributing significantly to its market growth. Furthermore, the availability of high-quality brachytherapy equipment that provides accurate and extremely localized doses of radiation to small tumors has enhanced the acceptance of the therapy amongst patients and medical professionals alike.
Technological advancements in oncology treatments and extensive research and development (R&D), such as trials for treating neovascular age-related macular degeneration, have also provided a significant boost to the market growth. In addition to this, growing medical tourism across the globe, along with increasing awareness about the advantages of brachytherapy and its cost-effectiveness and increasing cure rate as compared to surgery or external beam therapy (EBT), is also significantly driving the market.
Competitive Landscape
The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Acusis, Transcend Services, Naunce Communications, MModal, iMedX Information Services, Global Medical Transcription, nThrive, MTBC, Medi-Script Plus, Transtech Medical Solutions, etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Brachytherapy Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Service Type
5.4 Market Breakup by Technology
5.5 Market Breakup by Mode of Procurement
5.6 Market Breakup by End-user
5.7 Market Breakup by Region
5.8 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Service Type
6.1 History and Physical Report
6.2 Discharge Summary
6.3 Operative Note or Report
6.4 Consultation Report
6.5 Others
7 Market Breakup by Technology
7.1 EMR/EHR
7.2 PACS
7.3 RIS
7.4 SRT
7.5 Others
8 Market Breakup by Mode of Procurement
8.1 Outsourcing
8.2 Offshoring
8.3 Both
9 Market Breakup by End-user
9.1 Hospitals
9.2 Clinics
9.3 Clinical Laboratories
9.4 Academic Medical Centers
9.5 Others
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.2 Europe
10.3 Asia Pacific
10.4 Middle East and Africa
10.5 Latin America
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Acusis
14.3.2 Transcend Services
14.3.3 Naunce Communications
14.3.4 MModal
14.3.5 iMedX Information Services
14.3.6 Global Medical Transcription
14.3.7 nThrive
14.3.8 MTBC
14.3.9 Medi-Script Plus
14.3.10 Transtech Medical Solutions
