Dublin, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Meat Substitutes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global meat substitutes market size was valued at US$ 4.8 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 6.6 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 5% during 2019-2024.



Currently, soy, tofu, tempeh, textured vegetable protein (TVP) and seitan are the most common types of meat substitutes available in the market. They are usually processed with various food additives, emulsifiers, coloring and leavening agents to enhance their flavor, texture and shelf-life.



The increasing health awareness, along with a growing preference for vegetarian foods amongst consumers, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Owing to various health benefits, such as reduction of blood sugar levels, meat substitutes are gaining immense popularity across the globe. The emerging trend of veganism and growing awareness regarding the environmental impact of animals farming for meat production is encouraging consumers to incorporate meat substitutes in their daily diet.



The market is further driven by favorable campaigns on animal welfare, which aim at promoting the adoption of all plant foods such as cereals, pulses, vegetables, fruits, nuts, seeds, herbs and spices. Moreover, the development of the organized retail sector and online retail portals for seamless distribution of meat substitute products is also creating a positive outlook for the market.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global meat substitutes market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global meat substitutes industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the source?

What is the breakup of the market based on the category?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global meat substitutes industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global meat substitutes industry?

What is the structure of the global meat substitutes industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global meat substitutes industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope & Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Meat Substitutes Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Source

5.5 Market Breakup by Category

5.6 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Tofu & Tofu Ingredients

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Tempeh

6.3 Textured Vegetable Protein (TVP)

6.4 Seitan

6.5 Quorn

6.6 Others



7 Market Breakup by Source

7.1 Soy

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Wheat

7.3 Mycoprotein

7.4 Others



8 Market Breakup by Category

8.1 Frozen

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Refrigerated

8.3 Shelf-Stable



9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

9.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Health and Food Stores

9.3 Convenience Stores

9.4 Others



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 Asia Pacific

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Europe

10.3 North America

10.4 Middle East and Africa

10.5 Latin America



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 The Nisshin Oillio Group

15.3.2 DuPont

15.3.3 Archer Daniels Midland

15.3.4 Amy's Kitchen

15.3.5 Conagra Brands

15.3.6 Quorn Foods

15.3.7 Cauldron Foods

15.3.8 Campbell Soup Company

15.3.9 VBites

15.3.10 Blue Chip Group

15.3.11 Field Roast

15.3.12 Garden Protein International

15.3.13 LightLife

15.3.14 Sweet Earth Foods

15.3.15 MGP Ingredients

15.3.16 Tofurky

15.3.17 Meatless

15.3.18 Sonic Biochem Limited



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pd2h0w

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900