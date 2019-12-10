Company Will Leverage His Extensive Satellite, Military and Government Market Experience to Drive Revenue Opportunities for its Satcom Solutions



HACKETTSTOWN, NJ, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (“Vislink” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VISL) announced today that Stephen Rudd has joined Vislink as Vice President of Satcom sales and Business Development. In this role, Stephen will be responsible for driving worldwide revenues for the Company’s satellite communications product offerings, by developing and implementing growth strategies, informing product development and establishing key client relationships in broadcast, military and government markets.



“We are very pleased to have Stephen Rudd join our leadership team,” said John Payne, President and COO of Vislink Technologies. “In a sense, he is coming back home to Vislink, as he was closely involved in the development and growth of the Company’s international satcom business. He is a proven industry veteran who is very familiar with Vislink’s heritage, product lines and the unique value that our solutions offer. We look to leveraging his impressive experience, background and contacts to drive the next phase of growth in our satcom business.”

Stephen Rudd said, “I am excited to join the Vislink team and to further develop their global satcom business line. Vislink is recognized as one of the leading worldwide players in this market, with thousands of terminals in use around the world and a reputation for delivering robust and secure communications. I look forward to helping identify and capitalize on opportunities for our solutions.”

Stephen Rudd’s background includes substantial experience in sales and executive management positions for global manufacturing businesses. He joined the Advent Satellite Company, a division of Vislink plc, as Managing Director in 2004, and successfully developed a very strong global satellite business. In 2010, he relocated to Singapore and increased growth for the group’s business in the Asia region. Returning to the UK in 2011, Stephen became CEO of Vislink International, responsible for all group products and systems in the region. While in this position, he considerably expanded business from the military and government sectors. After leaving the business in 2015, he became a consultant with a focus on evaluating business opportunities in the Middle East and Asia.

Prior to Vislink, Stephen served as European Managing Director of a Minneapolis-based company in the credit card production and fulfilment business for 11 years.

About Vislink Technologies, Inc.



Vislink Technologies is a global leader in the development and distribution of advanced communication solutions. Driven by technical excellence that has led the industry for over 50 years, our innovative products and turnkey solutions provide reliable connectivity in the toughest environments across the global live production, military and government sectors. Our solutions include high-definition communication links that reliably capture, transmit and manage live event footage, as well as secure video systems that support mission-critical applications. Vislink Technologies shares are publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol VISL. For more information, visit www.vislink.com .

Note on Forward-looking Statements



This press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual events or results may differ materially. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are the risk that our reduction in operating expenses may impact our ability to meet our business objectives and achieve our revenue targets and may not result in the expected improvement in our profitability, the fact that our future growth depends in part on further penetrating our addressable market and also growing internationally, and we may not be successful in doing so; our dependence on sales of certain products to generate a significant portion of our revenue; the effect of a decrease in the sales or change in sales mix of these products would harm our business; the risks that an economic downturn or economic uncertainty in our key U.S. and international markets may adversely affect demand for our products; difficulty in accurately predicting our future customer demand; the importance of maintaining the value and reputation of our brand; and other factors detailed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and our other subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof or as of the date otherwise stated herein. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

