MIRAMAR, Fla., Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generex Biotechnology Corporation (www.generex.com) (OTCQB:GNBT) (“Generex”) today announced revisions to the previously announced share dividend. Generex will now pay the postponed 1:1 dividend at a ratio of 2 to 5; i.e. for every 5 shares of Generex you own on the pay date you get 2 new Generex shares. The new pay date for this 2:5 dividend will be January 3, 2020 with an ex-date of January 6, 2020. Please remember if you sell your shares before the ex-date you will get a pay due bill and your dividend shares will go to the buyer. Conversely, if you buy shares up through the ex-date, you will receive the dividend through the “Pay Due” system and the seller will automatically pay you the dividends through broker to broker transfer.

As part of the dividend restructuring, Generex will also pay a new stock dividend of 2 to 5 in NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology shares; i.e. for every 5 shares of Generex Stock you own you will receive two shares of NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology (NGIO). This dividend will also be paid on January 3, 2020 with the ex-date of January 6, 2020. NGIO, a majority owned subsidiary of Generex, is being spun out of the parent company to form a new, publicly traded oncology company focused on modulation of the immune system to treat cancer. Generex management is in the process of filing the requisite legal documents, conducting the necessary 2-year audits, preparing the S1 filing, and planning to initiate operations as a new public company.

Joe Moscato, President & CEO of Generex said, “I am happy that we have gotten back on track with our postponed share dividend. It has always been a part of the Generex plan to build value for investors and to share our successes with our shareholders. We are still working to legally undo the harm caused by the improper trading that led to the postponement of the dividend, and with this revised dividend structure, we believe we have found a way to reward our loyal shareholders while we do everything necessary to hold liable those parties who have committed improprieties. The good thing is, we can now give a sizable dividend in our soon to be public cancer company, NGIO, which will provide our shareholders with additional value. Please remember, our first major 20:1 dividend was postponed two times last year but was still highly successful in building shareholder value. Many thanks to all of our shareholders for your patience. We see no other problems in paying the restructured dividend on the new pay date of January 6, 2020, and we look forward to paying both dividends in the new year. We are excited for Generex in the new decade as we integrate our new subsidiaries and activate our operations with a mission to build a large integrated healthcare enterprise.”

