Coop Pank has decided the company’s Financial Calendar for the 2020 financial year.

In 2020 the bank plans to disclose information according to the following schedule:

11.02.2020 Q4 2019 and unaudited full year results 11.02.2020 January results 11.03.2020 February results 17.03.2020

Audited results for 2019

21.04.2020 Q1 interim results 11.05.2020 April results 11.06.2020 May results 21.07.2020 Q2 interim results 11.08.2020 July results 11.09.2020 August results 21.10.2020 Q3 interim results 11.11.2020 October results 11.12.2020 November results





Kerli Lõhmus

CFO

Phone: 6690902

Email: kerli.lohmus@cooppank.ee