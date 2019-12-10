Kitchener, Waterloo and Charles Town , Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D2L, a global learning technology leader, and American Public University System (APUS), a leading online learning provider and wholly-owned subsidiary of American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI), today announced that APUS will implement D2L’s Brightspace platform for the American Military University and America Public University.

Brightspace is a cloud-based learning platform built by educators, for educators, that works on any device. It’s secure, worry-free technology that puts customers first — allowing them to create engaging courses within their existing technology to fit their unique needs. It enables individualized learning paths to be easily set up for students, keeping them on track with automated nudges, providing them with personalized feedback and increasing their engagement through gamification, social tools, video and other powerful features.

APUS provides high-quality higher education catering to the nation's military and public service communities through respected, relevant, accessible, affordable, and student-focused online programs that prepare students for service and leadership in a diverse, global society.

“We sought to further enhance our student learning experience and faculty engagement by implementing a flexible, mobile-optimized LMS,” said APUS President Dr. Wallace E. Boston.



“Brightspace supports our future strategic growth objectives by enabling us to serve new market segments with expanded modalities and capabilities,” added APEI Chief Technology Officer Patrik Dyberg.

“We’re proud to be working with APUS to help them continue to deliver a robust online, student-centric learning experience and outstanding learning outcomes,” said D2L President and CEO John Baker.

About American Public University System

American Public University System, recipient of the Online Learning Consortium's (OLC) Gomory Award for Quality Online Education and five-time recipient of OLC's Effective Practice Award, offers more than 200 online degree and certificate programs through American Military University and American Public University . More than 90,000 alumni worldwide have benefited from APUS's relevant, flexible curriculum and value, 72% completing their studies with no APUS-incurred debt and fulfilling our core mission to help lifelong learners accomplish their career goals within their financial means.

Over time, our graduates also see a projected future earnings return on their education investment ranked in the top 2% among universities nationally, according to a 2019 study by Georgetown University’s Center on Education and the Workforce. For more information, visit www.apus.edu .

About Brightspace

Brightspace is a cloud-based learning platform built by educators, for educators that works on any device. It’s secure, worry-free technology that puts customers first — allowing you to create engaging courses within your existing technology to fit your unique needs. With Brightspace, you can easily set up individualized learning paths for your students, keep them on track with automated nudges, provide them with personalized feedback and increase their engagement through gamification, social tools, video and other powerful features.

Brightspace is the only learning platform chosen as a partner of the National Federation of the Blind’s Strategic Nonvisual Access Partnership program, which has been redesigned as their Centre of Excellence in Nonvisual Access. Brightspace was named the #1 LMS for Next-Gen Online Teaching and Learning by Ovum Research and #1 in Adaptive Learning by eLearning Magazine. Aragon Research also included D2L in its highly coveted Hot Vendors In Learning list and Brightspace was named the Best K-12 Learning Management System at the SIIA CODiE Awards . To learn more, visit the Higher Education and K-12 pages on our website.

About D2L

D2L believes learning is the foundation upon which all progress and achievement rests. Working closely with organizations globally, D2L has transformed the way millions of people learn online and in the classroom. Learn more about D2L for schools, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com .

Twitter: @D2L

© 2019 D2L Corporation.

The D2L family of companies includes D2L Corporation, D2L Ltd, D2L Australia Pty Ltd, D2L Europe Ltd, D2L Asia Pte Ltd, and D2L Brasil Soluções de Tecnologia para Educação Ltda.

All D2L marks are trademarks of D2L Corporation. Please visit D2L.com/trademarks for a list of D2L marks.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements made in this press release regarding American Public Education, Inc., or its subsidiaries, that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about American Public Education, Inc. and the industry. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future events or results to differ materially from such statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "will," "continue," "future" and "would." These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the changing workforce and industry and opportunities that may result, expected growth and ability to deliver sustainable long-term growth, plans with respect to recent, current, and future initiatives, strategies, and partnerships. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including the various risks described in the "Risk Factors" section and elsewhere in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2019, and other filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, unless required by law, even if new information becomes available or other events occur in the future.

Erin Mills, D2L 310-404-5654 pr@d2l.com Brian Muys, APEI 571-358-3145 bmuys@apei.com