MIAMI, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryptoCurrencyWire – On January 16 and 17, 2020, the global Bitcoin and blockchain community will meet in Miami for the seventh year running to create the future of the industry. The North American Bitcoin Conference (TNABC) has hosted 20,000 attendees since 2013 and the ongoing show of support and community convergence from around the world continues to propel cryptocurrency from niche to mainstream.



A key focus of the 2020 conference is enterprise and global adoption, delving into the commercial potential of blockchain. Attendees can also expect the traditional South Beach launch night to mingle with highly sought-after, international crypto names.

TNABC has announced a lineup of over 60 world-class presenters, including technology veterans and founders of companies transforming finance across the globe.

The second round of speakers includes:

Francis X Suarez - City of Miami, Mayor

Bobby Lee - Ballet, Founder & CEO

Kathleen Breitman - Tezos & Coase, Co-Founder

Jon Najarian - Market Rebellion, Co-Founder

Bill Barhydt - Abra, CEO

Brock Pierce - Blockchain Pioneer

Andrew ‘Flip’ Filipowski - Fluree, Co-Founder

Colleen Sullivan - CMT Digital, Partner and CEO

Stefan Rust - Bitcoin.com, CEO

Jenna Pilgrim - Streambed, CEO

Perianne Boring - Chamber of Digital Commerce, Founder

The two-day conference has announced further partnerships with VeriBlock, BnkToTheFuture and CryptoCurrencyWire. TNABC will focus on themes of investment, blockchain enterprise, legal implications and regulation, and how decentralization is disrupting international supply chains. TNABC has hosted crypto events in Miami for seven years and continues to give voice to the city as a LATAM-US crypto hub, with an innovative lineup, guest appearance from the Mayor and multiple satellite events.

Miami Blockchain Week 2020 will begin with an extra special installment of community meetup ‘CryptoMondays’ at Bitcoin Center Miami and feature a job fair run by international student volunteers running alongside the TNABC conference. A hackathon and executive dinners round out the highlights of the week.

Keynote’s founder Moe Levin says, “This conference comes at a pivotal time, as innovation forces us all to make wise investing decisions. With an influx of new opportunities and new blockchain applications, Keynote wants to give our attendees the opportunity to meet the people and products they’ll be investing in and get a better understanding of the fast-expanding blockchain ecosystem. We’re also excited for our attendees to meet and interact with our sponsors and exhibitors, who number among the greatest blockchain companies active at the moment.”

Tickets are available now at www.btcmiami.com/tickets

For Sponsorship and Exhibiting information please email amy@keynote.ae

About Keynote

Keynote was launched in 2012 by blockchain strategist Moe Levin. Further information and details about Keynote can be found at www.keynote.ae .

For media inquiries, please contact lyndsey@keynote.ae or pauline@keynote.ae