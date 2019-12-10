﻿Uždaroji Akcinė Bendrovė Vilniaus Prekyba, as the sole shareholder of MAXIMA GRUPĖ, UAB, (hereinafter – the Company) has adopted a resolution to increase the number of members on the Company’s Board from 7 (seven) to 8 (eight) and accordingly amend the Articles of Association of the Company.

By decision of the Supervisory Board of the Company, Vitalij Rakovski, who is the CFO of the Company and the chairman of the Board of RADAS, UAB, has been appointed as a new member of the Board of the Company from the date of registration of the amended Articles of Association of the Company at the Register of Legal Entities until the end of the current term of office of the Board.

Additionally, the Supervisory Board of the Company has adopted a resolution to recall Meri Navickė from the Board of the Company and to appoint Vilma Drulienė as a new member of the Company’s Board until the end of the Board’s current term of office. Vilma Drulienė is the general director of MAXIMA International Sourcing, UAB, and commerce director at Maxima LT, UAB.

As of the registration of the new Articles of Association of the Company, the Board will be comprised of the following members: Jolanta Bivainytė, Kristina Meidė, Andris Vilcmeiers, Jurgita Šlekytė, Arūnas Zimnickas, Edvinas Volkas, Vilma Drulienė and Vitalij Rakovski.

