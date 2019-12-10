ATLANTA, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Molded Products proudly announces DuraTherm® Fold Flat™ , an innovative, space-saving molded polystyrene foam cooler that folds flat for easy transportation, storage and reuse. Combining industry-leading DuraTherm® coolers with a patented process to mold a durable hinge within polystyrene, Fold Flat™ revolutionizes portable, temperature-controlled storage solutions. Atlas Molded Products, North America’s first licensee, began production in November 2019.

“Fold Flat changes the game for product manufacturers in produce, pharmaceutical, and other industries that rely on cold-chain solutions,” says Greg Aron, National Accounts Director for Industrial Products at Atlas. Fold Flat’s innovative interlocking hinge allows a complete thermal seal without tape or film in a box that takes up to 61 percent less space when folded flat. “Fold Flat significantly reduces the space required to store or transport empty coolers. This facilitates a circular economy; product suppliers are more likely to store and reuse it and so are consumers. At the end of its lifecycle molded polystyrene is also 100 percent recyclable.”

Fold Flat™ enters the market as product manufacturers across a wide spectrum of industries scale up to take advantage of direct-to-consumer distribution opportunities. From home meal kits, weekly produce, and pharmaceutical deliveries to temperature-sensitive medical and biological matter for life science industries, Fold Flat™ assures thermally controlled transport delivery windows.

Atlas Molded Products, formed through the 2018 merger of Atlas EPS and ACH Foam Technologies, is the largest manufacturer of molded polystyrene in North America providing both block molding and shaping molding capabilities. Through shape molding, the small, lightweight, malleable polystyrene particles are compressed into a precisely made mold that produces custom-designed products like DuraTherm® Fold Flat™ , With 13 manufacturing facilities located throughout the United States and in Mexico, Atlas provides customers across a wide range of industries with a reliable, single-source product supplier, assuring consistent high quality can be produced at multiple locations. Regional production facilities decrease transport times and costs to every part of the U.S. and act as drop-off locations to facilitate post-consumer recycling.

“Fold Flat enters the market as a first-of-its-kind packaging solution,” says Aron. Atlas Molded Products takes a leadership role in developing innovative packaging solutions, OEM products, and other precisely produced molded polystyrene solutions. Molding renders three-dimensional forms and allows a lighter density. Atlas can mold polystyrene blocks as thick as 40-inches or form tiny impressions of just a few millimeters to create a secure fit customized around any component. “Atlas is eager to innovate in harnessing the power and potential of shape molded polystyrene.”

