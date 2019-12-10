Reference is made to a press release from 19 May regarding the claim of the former CEO, Gylfi Sigfússon, that the investigation of the District Prosecutor should be ceased.

Today the Reykjavik District Court ruled in a specific part of the case where he claimed that the District Prosecutor should submit certain documents to the court, certain persons should be presented as witnesses, and that the District Prosecutor would be denied to submit a review from the Icelandic Competition Authority into the case.

The court rejected all claims in this specific part of the case.

Gylfi will refer this ruling to the Court of Appeal.