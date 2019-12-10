Dublin, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Email Encryption Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global email encryption market reached a value of US$ 2.4 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is forecast to reach a value of US$ 6.9 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 19.3% during 2019-2024.



The rising demand for cloud-based services along with increasing data security concerns and privacy regulations is the key factor driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, frequent instances of phishing and spam emails are also positively influencing the market.



With a significant increase in the usage of email services by corporate organizations and individuals, the probability of unauthorized and unidentified sources accessing the content has increased. This has encouraged consumers to implement email encryption to secure their sensitive data against losses and manipulation.



Additionally, it also prevents cyber threats and attacks through malware, spam, viruses, Business Email Compromise (BEC) and other intrusions that expose sensitive enterprise information. Moreover, the thriving banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) and healthcare industries are also driving the market growth.



The organizations within these industries now store their data on the cloud and operate on the pay-per-use model of the encryption service. This provides flexibility and scalability to accommodate the diverse needs of organizations and reduces the dependence on the internal IT personnel along with licensing and maintenance costs for the user.



Competitive Landscape



The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Cisco Systems, Proofpoint, Symantec, Trend Micro, Zix, Cryptzone, DataMotion, Echoworx, Egress Software Technologies, Entrust, Greenview Data, HPE, McAfee, Microsoft, Sophos, Virtru, WatchGuard Technologies, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global email encryption market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global email encryption industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the encryption type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What is the breakup of the market based on the organization size?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global email encryption industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global email encryption industry?

What is the structure of the global email encryption industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global email encryption industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope & Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Email Encryption Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Encryption Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Deployment Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Component

5.6 Market Breakup by End-user

5.7 Market Breakup by Organization Size

5.8 Market Breakup by Region

5.9 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Encryption Type

6.1 End-To-End Email Encryption

6.2 Gateway Email Encryption

6.3 Boundary Email Encryption

6.4 Hybrid Email Encryption

6.5 Client Plugins



7 Market Breakup by Deployment Type

7.1 On-Premise

7.2 Cloud Based



8 Market Breakup by Component

8.1 Solution

8.2 Service



9 Market Breakup by End-user

9.1 BFSI

9.2 Healthcare

9.3 Government

9.4 IT & Telecom

9.5 Others



10 Market Breakup by Organization Size

10.1 Small and Medium Size Organizations

10.2 Large Size Organizations



11 Market Breakup by Region

11.1 North America

11.2 Asia Pacific

11.3 Europe

11.4 Middle East and Africa

11.5 Latin America



12 SWOT Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Strengths

12.3 Weaknesses

12.4 Opportunities

12.5 Threats



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



15 Price Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 Cisco Systems

16.3.2 ProofPoint

16.3.3 Symantec

16.3.4 Trend Micro

16.3.5 Zix

16.3.6 CryptZone

16.3.7 DataMotion

16.3.8 EchoWorx

16.3.9 Egress Software Technologies

16.3.10 Entrust

16.3.11 Greenview Data

16.3.12 HPE

16.3.13 McAfee

16.3.14 Microsoft

16.3.15 Sophos

16.3.16 Virtru

16.3.17 WatchGuard Technologies



