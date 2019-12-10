SEMINOLE, Fla., Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BAMKO®, LLC, the Branding Division of Superior Group of Companies™ (NASDAQ: SGC), has been announced as the winner of an industry-best five PPAI Pyramid Awards for 2020. Since 1958, Promotional Products Association International (“PPAI”) has been honoring the best branding campaigns in the promotional products industry with its annual Pyramid Awards. BAMKO’s five Pyramid Awards for 2020 are more than any other promotional products distributor in the entire industry.



BAMKO, which specializes in the development and execution of high-profile merchandise campaigns for Fortune 1000 companies, was the winner of two Pyramid Awards for Technology in the eCommerce Website category, two Pyramid Awards for Client Programs in the Consumer Programs category, and another for Client Programs in the Business-to-Business Programs Category. BAMKO has now won a total of seventeen Pyramids Awards over the last five years, the highest total of any distributor in the industry over that span.

“What a thrill to be heading into 2020 having already won an industry best five PPAI Pyramid Awards,” said BAMKO President Phil Koosed. “At BAMKO, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our expectation is that our work stands alone at the top of the industry. We hire exceptionally talented people and put them in a position to do extraordinary work. This is a great way to head into the new year and it is proof that if you do great work, others will take notice. Congrats to the entire BAMKO team!”

About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):

Superior Group of Companies ™ , formerly Superior Uniform Group, established in 1920, is a combination of companies that help customers unlock the power of their brands by creating extraordinary brand experiences for employees and customers. It provides customized support for each of its divisions through its shared services model.

BAMKO ®, Tangerine Promotions ® and Public Identity ® are signature promotional products and branded merchandise brands of Superior Group of Companies. They provide unique custom branding, design, sourcing, and marketing solutions to some of the world’s most successful brands.

Visit http://www.superiorgroupofcompanies.com or www.BAMKO.net for more information.

