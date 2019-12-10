

The Procurement Commission of Amber Grid, after re-evaluating the final tenders for the construction work of the gas interconnection between Lithuania and Poland, concluded that the most economically advantageous tender was submitted by UAB „Alvora“ and „Šiaulių dujotiekio statyba“. Offered price is 79.85 million EUR excluding VAT.



The Board of Amber Grid will decide at its next meeting regarding the approval of key terms of contract for construction works of gas interconnection.





More information:

Laura Šebekienė,

Head of Communications of Amber Grid,

ph. +370 699 61 246,

e-mail: l.sebekiene@ambergrid.lt

