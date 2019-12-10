New agreement expands Atos’ market reach and offers Ingram Micro partners access to Atos’ cybersecurity product portfolio

Paris, December 10, 2019 – Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, today announced the signature of a new go-to-market agreement with Ingram Micro Inc., a trusted, global technology distributor headquartered in the U.S.

The new U.S. distribution alliance expands Atos’ reach, and provides Ingram Micro channel partners access to its leading cybersecurity solutions including Atos Evidian portfolio of identity and access management products designed to secure and manage access to hybrid cloud environments. It will expand to include the portfolio of Atos cybersecurity products which provide data encryption at rest and in-motion as well as management of trusted digital identities.

“We are excited to collaborate with Ingram Micro and bring our cybersecurity products to customers in the United States. With Ingram Micro’s strong distribution network in security, we are confident to deliver on our strategy to strengthen our leadership in digital transformation,” says Alexis Caurette, VP, Head of cybersecurity products at Atos.

“This agreement marks the first major distribution agreement for Atos North America and is an important step to expand our global channel strategy and partner ecosystem,” says Vincent Demange, SVP, Global Alliances & Channels at Atos.

“We are delighted to work with Atos and be among the first to offer its cybersecurity products in the U.S.” says Eric Kohl, VP, Security at Ingram Micro. “Cybersecurity is top of mind within the U.S. channel and businesses nationwide, making it a great time for Atos to bring to market its end-to-end security solutions for both on premise and cloud environments.”

Atos is a global leader in cybersecurity, with 5000 security experts, 14 Security Operations Centers worldwide and a full range of cybersecurity products holding the highest certifications available on the market.

The new agreement with Ingram Micro is effective immediately and will include training sessions to enable Ingram Micro channel partners to rapidly on-board the Atos portfolio and bring the benefits of cybersecurity products to their customers of all sizes.

***

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with over 110,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in Cloud, Cybersecurity and High-Performance Computing, the Group provides end-to-end Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud, Big Data, Business Applications and Digital Workplace solutions. The group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos Syntel, and Unify. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information technology space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education as well as multicultural and pluralistic approaches to research that contribute to scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the group enables its customers, employees and collaborators, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably and confidently in the information technology space.

Press contact:

Laura Fau | laura.fau@atos.net | +33 6 73 64 04 18 | @laurajanefau

Attachment