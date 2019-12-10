NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex today announces that electronics industry content creator and strategist Karen Field has joined the company as Group Content Director, Technology for the FierceElectronics and Sensors Conference & Expo brands.



In this newly created position, Field will lead the content development and strategy for FierceElectronics, a news and information source for design engineers and engineering management, covering the business and technology aspects related to the entire electronics industry. Field will also oversee the programming for the Sensors Conference & Expo brands, North America's premier event focused exclusively on sensors and sensor-integrated systems, taking place June 22-24, 2020 in San Jose.

A former design engineer with a Mechanical Engineering degree and MBA, Field brings more than 20 years of experience working in the electronics information services industry at Informa, UBM and Reed Business Information to develop content for a diverse audience of business technical professionals. Field is known for challenging conventional thinking and taking a novel approach to the creation of highly engaging and actionable editorial and live event/conference programming. She is also skilled at creating synergies between media and events to drive registration and engagement.

“This is the perfect time to bring someone of Karen’s caliber on to our team, as the Questex Technology portfolio is thriving across both events and media and our audience has expressed a strong desire for quality editorial,” said Kevin Gray, Publisher, Technology Group. “Karen is a talented editor and leader with a strong understanding of the information needs of the engineering community. Her creativity and innovative thinking will help us deepen our engagement with that audience.” Field will report to Gray.

Field joins Questex from Informa where she was most recently the Executive Director, Content, for the Infrastructure Intelligence Group. Field oversaw content teams within the Design Engineering and Sourcing, Manufacturing and Supply Chain, and Energy and Buildings verticals. In this position, her leadership on content strategy helped to more than double content marketing group revenues in three years. Field also served as content lead for the launch of the IoT Institute brand and Content Lead for Electronic Design’s online educational Bootcamp series.

Prior, she held several senior management positions at UBM. Her last position was Senior Vice President, Editorial Director at UBM Tech, where she led a team of editors for its three major electronics industry brands EE Times, EDN and the Embedded System Conference (ESC). Among her many achievements, Field led the transition of EE Times from a purely staff-written model to a community model and increased ESC conference revenue and attendance by creating exciting new programs.

Field is a strong advocate for women in engineering and supports STEM education, most notably having spearheaded the launch of Innovation Generation, a website targeting the makers in K-12 classrooms.

Earlier in her career, Field was Vice President, Editorial Director at Reed Business Information where she led a team of editors for the electronics brands – Design News, EDN and Test & Measurement World.

Contact Field via email at kfield@questex.com or follow her on Twitter @karenfield .

