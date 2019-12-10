Dublin, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Baby Diaper Rash Cream Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global baby diaper rash cream market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2019-2024.
Increasing consumer awareness of natural baby products is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, growing income levels in emerging economies have led to the greater adoption of specialized baby care products, which is further catalyzing the market growth. Consumers are more inclined toward organic products as they contain less or negligible synthetic chemicals.
The market is further driven by various product innovations and the incorporation of natural ingredients. For instance, almond oil and five-leaved chaste are widely used in baby diaper rash creams owing to their anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties.
Other factors contributing significantly to the market growth include rapid urbanization, increasing disposable income levels, aggressive promotional activities by manufacturers, and the proliferation of supermarkets and hypermarkets along with the online retailing system, which has increased the product accessibility.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Baby Diaper Rash Cream Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Gender
5.4 Market Breakup by Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
5.6 Market Breakup by Region
5.7 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Gender
6.1 Female Cream
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Male Cream
6.3 Unisex Cream
7 Market Breakup by Type
7.1 Zinc Oxide-Based
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Zinc Oxide Free
8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
8.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Specialist Retailers
8.3 Medical Stores
8.4 Online Stores
8.5 Others
9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 Europe
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 North America
9.3 Asia Pacific
9.4 Middle East and Africa
9.5 Latin America
10 SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats
11 Value Chain Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Research and Development
11.3 Raw Material Procurement
11.4 Manufacturing
11.5 Marketing
11.6 Distribution
11.7 End-Use
12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes
13 Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Chicco USA
14.3.2 Johnson & Johnson
14.3.3 Beiersdorf
14.3.4 Burt's Bees
14.3.5 The Himalaya Drug Company
14.3.6 Mission Pharmacal Company
14.3.7 Weleda
14.3.8 NUK
14.3.9 Sebapharma
14.3.10 Summer Laboratories
14.3.11 W S Badger
14.3.12 Bioveda Action Research
14.3.13 Bepanthen
14.3.14 Sudocrem
14.3.15 Drapolene
14.3.16 Mustela
14.3.17 Cetaphil
14.3.18 Eucerin
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
